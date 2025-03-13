Benjamin Mackey Says He Was 'So Excited' When He 'Booked the Role' in New Series 'Happy Face': 'I Love Suspenseful Stories'

Though Paramount+'s new show Happy Face, which premieres on March 20, focuses on some dark material, Benjamin Mackey, who plays Max, was game to be part of the series.

"I really love dramatic and suspenseful stories, and Max is such an awesome character — he represents a younger generation and hope. Everyone needs a Max in their life!" the young star exclusively tells OK! about the series, which follows Melissa Reed, daughter of the Happy Face Killer. "I got to audition for the role of Max in person instead of on Zoom, which was really cool. The casting director even flew to L.A. from New York! Everyone was really nice and it was a lot of fun. I got an in person callback and then a work session. I was so excited when I found out I booked the role."