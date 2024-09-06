7 Things to Know About 'The Morning Show' Season 4: Release Date, Cast and More
What Is 'The Morning Show' Season 4 About?
The Morning Show team has not released the exact plot of its upcoming season, but showrunner Charlotte Stoudt told The Hollywood Reporter how the next events would explore second chances between the characters.
"We just started the Season 4 room, it’s literally such early days. But we’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in Season 3 — in every sense and for every character. If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride," said Stoudt.
Stoudt also confirmed she began to plot The Morning Show Season 4 with her newly opened writers room after the Writers Guild of America strike.
When Will 'The Morning Show' Season 4 Premiere?
Stoudt and her team have not decided on the release date. If the show follows its current pattern of releasing a season, viewers can expect The Morning Show Season 4 to arrive in 2025.
It will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Morning Show' Season 4?
The Morning Show Season 4 will see the return of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on screen to play the roles of Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively.
"There’s something so wonderful about trusting in your co-workers to know that if five people tell you look sick, then I’m gonna lay down, I’m gonna put my sword down on this one," the Friends alum told Variety.
While the new season's cast has not been confirmed, fans can expect Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell and Karen Pittman to be on board again.
Will There Be a New Cast Member?
In June, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Oscar winner Marion Cotillard was cast to join the Apple TV+ series.
Has 'The Morning Show' Season 4 Started Filming?
The Morning Show Season 4 will roll cameras starting in July.
What Fans Should Expect From 'The Morning Show' Season 4
The showrunner revealed what fans should expect from the upcoming season.
"I think you probably have to have some kind of time jump because it takes so long to write and shoot and post the show," Stoudt said. "You don’t want to get too far behind in real-time, in terms of the era we’re playing and when people are watching it. But I think those time jumps, actually, are great. Because they allow for really surprising reveals at the top of the season."
Will There Be 'The Morning Show' Season 5?
In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stoudt said she is only thinking about the fourth season — though she revealed the show "can constantly reinvent itself."
"You can always say something new about what’s going on in the world. We live in such complex times and a time when people are really thinking a lot about power and how power works and how power can shift so quickly, just with the online world," she added.