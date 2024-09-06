7 Things to Know About 'The Morning Show' Season 4: Release Date, Cast and More

The Morning Show team has not released the exact plot of its upcoming season, but showrunner Charlotte Stoudt told The Hollywood Reporter how the next events would explore second chances between the characters.

"We just started the Season 4 room, it’s literally such early days. But we’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in Season 3 — in every sense and for every character. If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride," said Stoudt.

Stoudt also confirmed she began to plot The Morning Show Season 4 with her newly opened writers room after the Writers Guild of America strike.