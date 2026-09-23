Benny Blanco Says Farting Should Be 'Completely Normalized' in Relationships: 'Just Let It Happen'

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Benny Blanco is getting candid about one bodily function he thinks couples shouldn't have to hide from each other. During an episode of “SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma,” the music producer, who is married to Selena Gomez, explained why he thinks passing gas should be “completely normalized” in relationships.

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Source: @SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA/YOUTUBE Benny Blanco believes passing gas should be 'completely normal' between romantic partners.

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“Like, early on, I want to say, ‘Hey, we ate a crazy meal. It was delicious and you don’t have to run to the bathroom.’ We’re f------. It’s such a natural thing. Just let it happen,” he quipped.

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Source: @SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA/YOUTUBE

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Blanco Gets Candid About Passing Gas

Source: MEGA The music producer joked about his own unusual sounds during the interview.

The 38-year-old also joked that there's a limit to how much of it a partner should have to deal with. He added that both people need to be on board, as making this rule a “one-man f--- show” is improper. “Mine are like cartoons,” he said of his farts. “If Bugs Bunny were to f---, that’s what mine would be.” Blanco's comments come months after he found himself at the center of a very different hygiene-related conversation online.

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Blanco's Feet Sparked a Reaction

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco previously faced online criticism after showing his dirty feet on his podcast.

In late February, Blanco faced backlash after showing his dirty feet on his podcast. During the first episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on Tuesday, February 24, his behavior left some social media users seriously confused. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.” Gomez, however, didn't appear bothered by her husband's habits. During the March 3 episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, the singer unexpectedly kissed his feet. “You like that?” Blanco asked his co-hosts, while Gomez begged him to not “make it a moment.” “I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” he said. “I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

They're ‘Still in the Honeymoon Stage’

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez said she and Benny Blanco are 'still in the honeymoon stage' after their first year.