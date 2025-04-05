Selena Gomez 'Feels So Lucky' to Be Marrying 'Genius' Benny Blanco: 'She Loves Doing Everything With Him'

"Selena thinks Benny is a genius in every way, she feels so lucky to be marrying him and believes the sky will be the limit for them as a couple," a source spilled to a news publication of Gomez and Blanco — who started dating in 2023. "She’s confident that with the exposure she can give Benny he will finally get the recognition he deserves as not just a producer but an artist."

"She loves doing everything with him so it makes sense she wants to make music with him and whatever other projects they can dream up," the insider explained.