Selena Gomez 'Feels So Lucky' to Be Marrying 'Genius' Benny Blanco: 'She Loves Doing Everything With Him'
Selena Gomez was so confident in telling Benny Blanco she loves him, she made an album about it!
The Disney Channel alum reportedly remains in awe of her record-producing fiancé and can't wait to continue working with her soon-to-be husband following the recent release of their joint album, titled I Said I Love You First, which hit music platforms last month.
"Selena thinks Benny is a genius in every way, she feels so lucky to be marrying him and believes the sky will be the limit for them as a couple," a source spilled to a news publication of Gomez and Blanco — who started dating in 2023. "She’s confident that with the exposure she can give Benny he will finally get the recognition he deserves as not just a producer but an artist."
"She loves doing everything with him so it makes sense she wants to make music with him and whatever other projects they can dream up," the insider explained.
According to the source, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer is even considering making Blanco her muse for a new Rare Beauty "men's line."
"Benny takes great care of his skin, so a men’s skincare line is something that would be authentic," the confidante confessed.
The insider additionally hinted at the potential of a future docuseries produced by the lovebirds, though they noted it wouldn't be a "salacious" project.
"A making of the album series is a strong contender," the source shared. "Selena already has more than enough money to last a lifetime but she’s a go-getter and she loves the idea of her and Benny being a power couple."
During a guest appearance on Sirius XM's TikTok Radio IRL earlier this week, Gomez herself admitted to host Chris Olsen that she finds Blanco's confidence irresistible.
"That kind of energy is so addictive to be around," she gushed. "I don’t know, I just love him, that’s all."
Fortunately, Blanco is equally as attached to his fiancée.
"I think to myself, 'How can I make Selena’s day better?'" Blanco said of the first thing he does when he wakes up during a joint interview with Gomez on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast.
He's also made Gomez a top priority in his life.
"I had to find a way to build that trust with [Gomez], not being overbearing but make it feel real and make her actually believe it and vice versa," Blanco expressed. "I know what she needs to succeed, so I’m going to help her succeed. She wants to talk to me before she goes to bed, she wants me to say, ‘I love you,’ she wants me to text her if I wind up having to stay somewhere two hours late."
