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Are Benson Boone and Alix Earle Dating? Exploring the Rumors as Romance Buzz Heats Up

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone and Alix Earle fueled dating speculation after they were spotted leaving a dinner together in Los Angeles on June 18.

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June 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Alix Earle Starred in Benson Boone's Music Video

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone and Alix Earle set off dating rumors ahead of the release of the singer's new music video.

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Are Benson Boone and Alix Earle an item?

Before the dating rumors intensified, a news outlet revealed on June 4 that the "Beautiful Things" hitmaker had tapped Earle to appear in the music video for his new song, "The Time of My Life."

Boone confirmed Earle's appearance in a June 19 Instagram update, which featured him singing a snippet of the track before the social media personality appeared behind him. Earle also appeared in two more Instagram videos ahead of the song's June 26 release.

Before teaming up on the project, the two had been friends since meeting at the 2025 American Music Awards.

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Benson Boone and Alix Earle Had a Playful Interaction on TikTok

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle also sparked dating rumors with Tom Brady.

Boone and Earle kept the flirtatious banter going on her TikTok page.

In one clip, the Reale Actives founder sported a skimpy lace dress similar to the one Boone would later wear, dramatically running around and lip-syncing his new song.

"This song is going to wreck me," Earle teased.

She also filmed an "Un-Get Ready With Me" (UNGRWM) video with Boone, using products from her dermatologist-developed skincare.

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Benson Boone Called Alix Earle 'The Queen'

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone and Alix Earle reportedly met in 2025.

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On June 16, Boone shared a video from what appeared to be the song's music video set. In the TikTok update, which he also shared on Instagram, he and Earle wore medieval-inspired costumes as the unreleased track played in the background.

He captioned the post, "the queen fr," while tagging the social media star.

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Benson Boone and Alix Earle Sparked Dating Rumors Following a Dinner Date

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone and Alix Earle have appeared on each other's social media pages.

The "Slow It Down" singer kept romance rumors swirling when he was photographed during a dinner with Earle at Craig's in Los Angeles on June 18. They appeared in good spirits as they headed down the sidewalk.

At one point, Boone was seen opening the passenger door of his car for Earle as she got in.

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Are Benson Boone and Alix Earle Dating?

benson boone alix earle dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone broke his silence amid the dating buzz.

The romance speculation involving Boone and Earle immediately died down after a TMZ reporter asked them if they were dating.

"Uh, no," Boone shut down the buzz, clarifying they were "just hanging out."

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