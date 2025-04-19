Who Is Benson Boone? 6 Things to Know About the Grammy-Nominated Singer

Before pursuing music, Boone impressed his peers at Monroe High School with his diving skills, earning a spot as one of the youngest divers of the swim team.

In February 2020, the school uploaded a video of him flipping off a diving board before landing in the pool. He also revealed in a self-penned biography he enjoyed "singing, sports and backflipping."

In addition, Boone is passionate about rollerblading, sharing videos of his landing tricks and stunts on TikTok.

"Behind the scenes, I'm a kid from Washington just trying to be happy," he said. "I've never wanted to do something that wouldn't be fulfilling, so behind the music and the singing, I love being happy. I love feeling happy. I love making other people feel that way as well. Really, that's all I want to do — make people feel happy. Behind the screen, I'm just a regular kid who likes sports, the outdoors and enjoys life."

After his high school graduation, he briefly attended Brigham Young University in Idaho before leaving to pursue a career in music.

Boone previously told Warner Music New Zealand he would probably be an architect or interior designer if he was not a musician.