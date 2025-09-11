Benson Boone and Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating
It’s over! Benson Boone and his girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, have called it quits after two years of dating.
The couple, both 23, reportedly split earlier this week, a source told a news outlet on Thursday, September 11. Thurmon and Boone don’t follow each other on social media as of publication.
Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Call It Quits
The split comes only days after Thurmon was spotted attending Boone’s performances, most recently on September 7 in Raleigh, Calif. However, by September 9, the musician told his Nashville audience that he’d had a “rough day,” but was “very happy to be on stage,” according to viral TikTok footage.
It’s unclear what led to the pair’s split.
Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Debuted Relationship at Hollywood Party
Boone and Thurmon first debuted their relationship while attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood in March 2024.
The now-exes went Instagram official nearly three months later, sharing an adorable video of them holding hands. Their relationship was seemingly in the fast lane as by September 2024, they had hit several red carpets together, including New York Fashion Week and the MTV Video Music Awards.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Benson Boone Praised His Ex in 2024
“[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” the “Beautiful Things” artist praised his girlfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November. “She has great parents. She was raised very well. She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.”
Benson Boone Is Currently on Tour
Thurmon marked Boone’s first relationship since shooting to fame after the release of his single “Beautiful Things.” The musician is currently on the road for his American Heart World Tour, which kicked off in August. Boone has more than 50 dates scheduled through November, and recently performed in front of a sold-out crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
“Approximately four years and 172 days ago, I met my manager, and we made a goal that we would play Madison Square Garden someday — 1,633 days ago,” the “In The Stars” artist said on stage. “I cannot tell you how much this means to me. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you so much. This is going to be the most memorable night of my life.”