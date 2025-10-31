Benson Boone Shocks Fans With Ripped Abs in Shirtless Selfie: 'I Didn't Know You Were Built Like That'
Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Benson Boone caught fans in a mystical, magical trance with a sizzling new selfie.
The "Beautiful Things" singer, 23, bared his ripped abs in a gym photo from Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, October 29.
Boone flexed his muscles alongside his friend and trainer Dawson Steele, in an empty room.
Both men were shirtless and matched in necklaces and white sneakers. The musician placed his hands on his hips as he posed nearly nude, with nothing but a thin black garment tied around his waist.
Boone completed his photo dump with several other snapshots from his trip to Glasgow. He cozied up in a red hoodie, layered with a leather bomber jacket and navy New York Yankees baseball cap as he captured a blurry selfie. The star also showcased Hotel Piccolo, a local Taco Bell and dinner with manager Tunch Burns.
"Glasgow you are lovely," he captioned the Instagram carousel, crediting himself ("your boy Benny Boone") for all the photographs.
Fans cared less about the travel sights and more about Boone's body.
"Benson I didn’t know you were built like that 🔥🔥🔥," one fan gushed.
"Cutie and also Greek god," another quipped.
Benson Boone's Glasgow Concert
The "Mystical Magical" artist performed on Thursday, October 30, at the OVO Hydro as part of his American Heart Tour.
"Thank you for singing with me a little extra tonight Glasgow. I love you guys endlessly," he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Benson Boone's Unexpected Illness in Glasgow
The 23-year-old reportedly lost his voice and was unable to "say a thing" after the show. Concertgoers told a news outlet that he ordered the audience to help him belt out the songs toward the end of his performance.
In a viral TikTok, a member of Boone's team told a group of disappointed fans that their idol would not be able to speak to them or sign anything after the concert due to illness.
"As you guys know, Benson is a little ill. He can't say a single word. He has to go and see a doctor tomorrow so that he can perform in Birmingham," the man explained. "He'll come out and wave at you guys. He can't sign anything or take personal pictures. I told him we weren't even going to come out here but you know how he is, he is nicer than I am. He wants to make sure he acknowledges you guys. But, he has to save his voice."
Boone briefly waved to the attendees, blew them a kiss and mouthed that he was "so sorry" before exiting the venue.