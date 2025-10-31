or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > celeb body
OK LogoPHOTOS

Benson Boone Shocks Fans With Ripped Abs in Shirtless Selfie: 'I Didn't Know You Were Built Like That'

Photo of Benson Boone
Source: MEGA/@bensonboone/Instagram

Benson Boone set the internet ablaze in a shirtless gym selfie from Scotland.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Benson Boone caught fans in a mystical, magical trance with a sizzling new selfie.

The "Beautiful Things" singer, 23, bared his ripped abs in a gym photo from Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, October 29.

Boone flexed his muscles alongside his friend and trainer Dawson Steele, in an empty room.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Benson Boone bared his toned stomach at the gym.
Source: @bensonboone/Instagram

Benson Boone bared his toned stomach at the gym.

Both men were shirtless and matched in necklaces and white sneakers. The musician placed his hands on his hips as he posed nearly nude, with nothing but a thin black garment tied around his waist.

Boone completed his photo dump with several other snapshots from his trip to Glasgow. He cozied up in a red hoodie, layered with a leather bomber jacket and navy New York Yankees baseball cap as he captured a blurry selfie. The star also showcased Hotel Piccolo, a local Taco Bell and dinner with manager Tunch Burns.

"Glasgow you are lovely," he captioned the Instagram carousel, crediting himself ("your boy Benny Boone") for all the photographs.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Benson Boone explored Glasgow in his time off from performing.
Source: @bensonboone/Instagram

Benson Boone explored Glasgow in his time off from performing.

Fans cared less about the travel sights and more about Boone's body.

"Benson I didn’t know you were built like that 🔥🔥🔥," one fan gushed.

"Cutie and also Greek god," another quipped.

MORE ON:
celeb body

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Benson Boone's Glasgow Concert

Source: @bensonboone/Instagram

Benson Boone went sightseeing in Glasgow.

The "Mystical Magical" artist performed on Thursday, October 30, at the OVO Hydro as part of his American Heart Tour.

"Thank you for singing with me a little extra tonight Glasgow. I love you guys endlessly," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Benson Boone's Unexpected Illness in Glasgow

Source: @leniceex/TikTok

Benson Boone lost his voice and couldn't interact with fans.

The 23-year-old reportedly lost his voice and was unable to "say a thing" after the show. Concertgoers told a news outlet that he ordered the audience to help him belt out the songs toward the end of his performance.

In a viral TikTok, a member of Boone's team told a group of disappointed fans that their idol would not be able to speak to them or sign anything after the concert due to illness.

"As you guys know, Benson is a little ill. He can't say a single word. He has to go and see a doctor tomorrow so that he can perform in Birmingham," the man explained. "He'll come out and wave at you guys. He can't sign anything or take personal pictures. I told him we weren't even going to come out here but you know how he is, he is nicer than I am. He wants to make sure he acknowledges you guys. But, he has to save his voice."

Boone briefly waved to the attendees, blew them a kiss and mouthed that he was "so sorry" before exiting the venue.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.