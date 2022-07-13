Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor

The brand was founded in 2011 by Bernadette Schaeffler, a business woman of German descent and the carrier of the best European design traditions. Schaeffler was born to a family that has owned a footwear company in Germany for five generations, obtained a business management degree from a prestigious European university, and was involved in running the family business before moving to America. What Schaeffler brought to the US was a new take on luxury, a subtler version of it that is more associated with artistic taste, respect of traditions, and exquisite craftsmanship.

As the approach to luxury has become more personal and increasingly defined by people’s interests and mindsets rather than vanity, Schaeffler’s take on exclusivity built upon tradition, craftsmanship, and uniqueness is hitting the spot. Quiet adoration in the comfort of one’s home is becoming more common than showcasing the next luxury possession. To meet the demand of that category of customers and admirers of subtle luxury items, Schaeffler hand-picks her goods during her trips to Europe, sourcing them from often unknown yet talented artisans. “I personally select one-of-a-kind items from master craftsmen around the world,” explains Schaeffler. The result of her meticulous search of classics worldwide is the unmatched collection of wares that marry old-world classics with modern simplicity.