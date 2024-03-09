10 Best Adam Sandler Movies: ’50 First Dates,' 'Uncut Gems' and More
50 First Dates
Peter Segal’s 50 First Dates, one of Adam Sandler’s most famous and successful works, follows the story of a marine veterinarian who falls in love with a short-term memory loss-stricken woman (Drew Barrymore). Instead of giving up on her after learning of her amnesia, he decides to do something to make her fall in love with him every day.
Funny People
Sandler plays the role of George Simmons, a retired stand-up comedian who becomes an actor, in the 2009 film Funny People. In the Judd Apatow-directed movie, the character learns about his terminal disease, leading him to become a mentor of a struggling performer.
While facing the dreaded illness, he reevaluates his life and discovers what truly takes up a huge part of his heart.
Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, Jonah Hill, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Schwartzman are among the cast members.
Happy Gilmore
Happy Gilmore explores the life of an ice hockey player who discovers his talent in playing golf. Based on Sandler’s childhood friend Kyle McDonough, the character joins a gold tournament and wins a cash prize that he uses to buy back her grandmother’s home.
From being an unsuccessful ice hockey player, he becomes an iconic golf hero in the sports industry.
Hotel Transylvania
Sandler voices Count Dracula in the first three installments of Hotel Transylvania. The franchise tells the story of the Hotel Transylvania owner who invites the most famous monsters to his home for the 118th birthday celebration of his daughter, Mavis.
However, a human traveler suddenly shows up and threatens his hotel’s future and career.
Other stars who voice the characters include Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, CeeLo Green, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon and David Spade, among others.
Hustle
After being fired, Sandler transforms into a pro basketball scout who finds an amazing player abroad in Hustle. Through the amateur baller, he finds hope that they can both make it to the NBA.
The sports film, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, also features Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duball, Heidi Gardner, María Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Kenny Smith, Jaleel White, Jerry Lobrow and Jordan Hull.
Pixels
Sandler leads the science fiction comedy film Pixels, which is about President Will Cooper (Kevin James) and his childhood friend Sam Brenner as they protect Earth with other old-school arcade players from aliens. They also train Navy SEALs to play the games and win the battle to secure a peace agreement with the space invaders.
The Meyerowitz Stories
The Meyerowitz Stories is about estranged siblings who get together to celebrate their father’s work amid his fading legacy.
The flick features Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, Daniel Flaherty, Candice Bergen, Adam Driver and Grace Van Patten, to name a few.
The Wedding Singer
Set in 1985 in New Jersey, a wedding singer falls in love with a waitress in the 1998 film, The Wedding Singer. He suffers from a massive heartbreak after his fiancé abandons him at the altar, but he moves on but must win another woman’s heart before she gets married to someone else.
Uncut Gems
Uncut Gems unfolds the life of a Jewish-American jeweler and gambling addict named Howard Ratner as he starts his mission to get back an expensive gem and pay off his debts. While doing so, he needs to focus on his business and family to keep them both.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Sandler, his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, work together in the Netflix project, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. It highlights the life of two best friends who face troubles as they try to get the attention of the same popular guy they both like.
Aside from the Sandler family, Dylan Hoffman, Ido Mosseri, Beth Hall, Luis Guzmán, Sarah Sherman, Samantha Lorraine and Dan Bulla appear in the movie.