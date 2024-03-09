10 Best Adam Sandler Movies: ’50 First Dates,' 'Uncut Gems' and More

Sandler plays the role of George Simmons, a retired stand-up comedian who becomes an actor, in the 2009 film Funny People. In the Judd Apatow-directed movie, the character learns about his terminal disease, leading him to become a mentor of a struggling performer.

While facing the dreaded illness, he reevaluates his life and discovers what truly takes up a huge part of his heart.

Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, Jonah Hill, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Schwartzman are among the cast members.