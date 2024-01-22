7 Best Amanda Bynes Movies Before She Quit Acting: 'She's the Man,' 'Easy A' and More

Easy A follows the story of a high school student who tells a lie about her virginity. Someone overhears it and spreads the news all over the campus, leading to the emergence of nasty rumors about her.

Bynes worked in the film alongside lead star Emma Stone and supporting cast members, including Penn Badgley, Dan Byrd, Aly Michalka and Lisa Kudrow, among others.

After the film, she announced her departure from the spotlight amid her substance abuse and mental health issues.

"I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it," she wrote on then-Twitter at that time.