7 Best Amanda Bynes Movies Before She Quit Acting: 'She's the Man,' 'Easy A' and More

best amanda bynes movies
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Big Fat Liar

big fat liar
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes led the Shawn Levy-directed comedy film Big Fat Liar alongside Frankie Muniz and Dan Schneider. It tells the story of a young, compulsive liar whose creative writing assignment gets stolen by a Hollywood producer who wants to create a movie using it.

Easy A

easy a
Source: MEGA

Easy A follows the story of a high school student who tells a lie about her virginity. Someone overhears it and spreads the news all over the campus, leading to the emergence of nasty rumors about her.

Bynes worked in the film alongside lead star Emma Stone and supporting cast members, including Penn Badgley, Dan Byrd, Aly Michalka and Lisa Kudrow, among others.

After the film, she announced her departure from the spotlight amid her substance abuse and mental health issues.

"I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it," she wrote on then-Twitter at that time.

Hairspray

hairspray
Source: MEGA

Bynes joined the star-studded ensemble of cast members in the 2007 musical romantic comedy film Hairspray. Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, the flick unveils the story of a teen who auditions on The Corny Collins Show. After winning, she starts taking baby steps to pursue her dream of being in the spotlight.

John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer, Queen Latifah, Christopher Walken, Allison Janney, Elijah Kelly, Zac Efron, Brittany Snow and James Marsden were all main characters.

Love Wrecked

love wrecked
Source: MEGA
Bynes scored another leading role in the 2005 film Love Wrecked. The project, directed by Randall Kleisser, shares the story of a girl who gets stranded with a rock star on a Caribbean beach.

Chris Carmack appeared in the flick as Jason Masters and worked with Bynes alongside Jonathan Bennett, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Fred Willard, Lance Bass, Kathy Griffin, Leonardo Cuesta and Alfonso Ribeiro.

She's the Man

shes the man
Source: MEGA

Andy Fickman directed She's the Man, a film starring Bynes, Channing Tatum, David Cross, Laura Ramsey and Vinnie Jones. It revolves around the life of a female teenager who enters her brother's new boarding school and pretends to be a boy to become part of the soccer team.

Sydney White

sydney white
Source: MEGA

Based on The Brothers Grimm's popular fairytale Snow White, Sydney White is about a college freshman who aims to pledge her late mother's sorority. However, she soon finds out that the group has since changed.

She then works with seven outcasts to be the leader of student government in order to promote equal rights among the students.

Bynes appeared alongside Sara Paxton, John Schneider, Matt Long, Jeremy Howard and Jack Carpenter.

What a Girl Wants

what a girl wants
Source: MEGA

Directed by Dennie Gordon, the 2003 film What a Girl Wants retells the story shared in the 1955 play The Reluctant Debutante. It is about an American teenager who flies to England to search for her father she never met and knew.

