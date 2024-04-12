10 Best Beyoncé Music Videos: From 'Formation' to 'Partition'

The Melina Matsoukas-directed music video for "Formation" delivers a powerful message that gives a nod to the Black culture. Most of its parts have Beyoncé resting on a sinking police car after Hurricane Katrina, where she proudly shows her love for her African-American ancestry.

It also serves as a call to action, with Beyoncé aiming to give a "historical impact of slavery on Black love, and what it has done to the Black family."

Meanwhile, the director shared her desire to show Black people's ups and downs and how their resilience helps them get back on their feet.

Rolling Stone gushed over the music video, saying, "If Beyoncé's self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released 'Formation' video marked her as one of the most important."