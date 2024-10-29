Best Crypto Casinos in 2024 – Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites, Ranked by Experts
Slow payouts and subpar game libraries are a thing of the past – the best Bitcoin casinos come in guns blazing with benefits that traditional casinos cannot match.
The one and only hiccup is finding the ones worthy of your crypto, but you already did that by landing on this page.
In this guide, we’ve listed the top 10 crypto casinos, and the stand-out choice is Ignition Casino – but we recommend you read our reviews about all of them.
Sounds good? Let’s dive right in.
Best Bitcoin Casinos
Ignition: Best overall
Bovada: $3,750 in crypto bonuses
Bitstarz: 10-minute crypto payouts
Dreams Casino: Biggest jackpots
MyStake: Over 3,000 casino games
7Bit: Over 130 jackpot slots
mBit: Mobile-friendly casino
Crypto Loko: 15% cashback every day
Buzzluck: Top pick for table games
Ducky Luck: Highest RTP slots
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Want to find out more about what each of these sites have in store? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best Bitcoin casinos.
1. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall
Pros:
Up to $3,000 crypto welcome bonus
300+ slots and table games
Over 30 live blackjack tables
Fully anonymous poker app
24/7 customer support
Same day payouts
Cons:
Only 5 cryptocurrencies accepted
Big withdrawal limits only for Bitcoin users
Ignition Casino offers a well-rounded crypto casino experience, delivering a little bit of everything from live dealer blackjack and progressive jackpot slots to fast-paced poker rooms.
And every step of the way, you know that the casino has your back thanks to the 24/7 live chat and email support as well as the on-site forum where you can source help from the team.
Crypto Casino Games – 4.8/5
While Ignition’s game library isn’t massive, it is jam-packed with games from some of the industry’s top providers.
We found games from Rival, Genesis, RTG, and even BetSoft, so you know that you’re going to find trustworthy, fan-favorite slot games like Aloha King Elvis, Gemhalla, and even a few exciting new titles like Bankers Gone Bonkers.
And that’s without even touching upon the 30+ progressive jackpot slots like Cyberpunk City and A Night with Cleo — both of which are sporting jackpots well into the tens of thousands.
Table game fans are not left in the dust, either, as Ignition packs in plenty of casino-style and live dealer games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, as well as casino poker and variants like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.
Ignition even offers one of the best online poker apps that makes it easy to play Hold’em, Omaha, and Hi-Lo with other players. And with every table being anonymous, you don’t have to worry about other players using a HUD to sniff out your playing style and exploit your weakness.
Welcome Bonus – 4.9/5
New players will enjoy a generous 300% match bonus of up to $3,000 at Ignition Casino. More accurately, their first deposit will get two 150% deposit match bonuses good for up to $1,500 each.
The first bonus can only be used on Ignition’s casino games and comes with an excellent 25x rollover requirement before you’ll be able to withdraw any winnings.
The second bonus is earmarked for the poker tables, and instead of standard rollover requirements, you’ll unlock it gradually by earning Ignition Miles rewards points while playing real money games at said poker tables.
Once you’ve worked through the whole welcome bonus, you’ll have access to a personalized weekly reload bonus that is tailored to the way you wager, making Ignition one of our favorite Bitcoin casino bonus sites.
Bitcoin Banking – 4.7/5
Ignition Casino did not start as a crypto casino and, as such, has evolved to only accept some of the more mainstream currencies. You’ll be able to load up your account with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Most of these options have a minimum deposit amount of $5-$10, except for Ethereum, which requires at least $50 worth at a time.
Crypto payouts are processed within 24 hours, and BTC has a high withdrawal limit of $180,500 per transaction. The other cryptocurrencies are capped at $9,500.
2. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino Bonuses
Pros:
Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses
Low wagering requirements
300+ top-notch games
Live dealer baccarat, roulette, and blackjack
Poker tournaments + sports betting
Cons:
Small number of crypto deposit options
Sports betting lines are posted late
Bovada is a fantastic casino for the crypto bettor who wants to do a little bit of everything. Not only will you find a robust online casino experience – but there’s also online poker, horse races, and sports betting as well.
Crypto Casino Games – 4.8/5
Bovada offers a very similar Bitcoin casino experience to Ignition, with over 200 slots and table games from providers like BetSoft, RealTime Gaming, and Spinomenal.
We found a nice blend of classic slots like 777 Deluxe and 5 Times Vegas alongside modern video slots like Avalon the Lost Kingdom and the high-RTP fantasy epic Dragon’s Siege, which boasts an impressive 98% RTP rating.
You’ll also find plenty of single and multi-deck blackjack, American and European roulette, Caribbean Stud, and Hold’em, as well as a rather nice craps casino game.
We were also impressed with the Bovada poker rooms, which will have you playing in exciting games and tournaments in just a few clicks, as well as the robust crypto sports betting, which offers competitive odds on over 20 different sports.
No matter how you like to wager, Bovada’s got you covered.
Welcome Bonus – 4.8/5
Bovada offers a generous crypto welcome bonus that plays out over your first three deposits.
You can use the BTCCWB1250 code to get a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 on your first deposit with only 25x wagering requirements to contend with.
On your next two deposits, you can use the BTC2NDCWB promo code to get another 125% match up to $1,250 on each, which gives you a total of $3,750 in crypto bonuses for slots and table games.
In case you’d rather get started with sports betting or poker, there are similarly generous welcome packages for both, though the above Bitcoin casino bonus gives you the most bang for your crypto-buck.
Bitcoin Banking – 4.7/5
You can load up your Bovada casino account with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, BitcoinSV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Much like with Ignition Casino, the payouts are fast — with many payouts clearing in under an hour — and the minimum withdrawal amounts are as low as $10 for most options.
3. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Fast Payouts
Pros:
Welcome package up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins
Over 4,000 games
Award-winning customer support
Instant payouts
Accepts 10 forms of crypto
Cons:
Live casino games not available in some areas
Frontpage can be overwhelming
It’s difficult to imagine a discussion about the best crypto casinos where the name Bitstarz doesn’t pop up at least once — and with good reason.
This Bitcoin casino has become one of the cornerstones of the cryptocurrency online casino industry thanks to its huge collection of premium slots and table games, generous welcome package, and some of the fastest payout times you’ll find anywhere.
Crypto Casino Games – 4.9/5
With well over 4,000 games to choose from, it would almost be easier to talk about what sort of games Bitstarz doesn’t offer — which is, frankly, very few. For example, we couldn’t find a single game of craps anywhere.
What we did find, however, was plenty of single and multi-hand blackjack games, baccarat, roulette, and a few casino poker games. This is a relatively small collection of table games when compared to how massive the library of slots is, but it gets the job done.
Speaking of slots, there are games from over 40 of the top providers, and Bitstarz has put together a useful navigation system to make finding your preferred slot games easier.
Curious about what’s been paying out? You can navigate to the Hot Games section to see which slots are on fire. Been dying to play some Book of Cupigs? Check under the “Book of” games section, where all Book of [anything you want] has been gathered together.
You’ll also find Provably Fair Games, Megaways, Spooky Slots, Buy Bonus, and more, all grouped together to make it easier to find exactly what you want to play.
However, if you’re feeling truly adventurous, you’re welcome to scroll through the near-endless list yourself.
Welcome Bonus – 4.6/5
The Bitstarz welcome bonus offers a massive amount of bonus cash to new players, and there is no promo code to remember or anything like that.
While you can use any of the accepted forms of crypto to deposit and claim your bonus, you’re going to get the most mileage out of the package if you use BTC for your deposits.
The first deposit will get a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins doled out 20 spins per day for 9 days.
The second and third deposits will each get a 50% match up to 1 and 2 BTC, respectively, while the fourth deposit will get a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC.
If you max out each bonus, you’ll wind up with 5 whole Bitcoin in bonus cash with a very reasonable wagering requirement attached to both the free spin winnings and the bonus cash.
This is a fantastic bonus that both casual players and high-rollers can make good use of.
Bitcoin Banking – 4.75/5
As a crypto-focused casino, Bitstarz accepts a broader range of cryptocurrencies than the first two Bitcoin casinos we looked at.
Players will be able to load up their accounts with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, Tron, and Tether.
All crypto transactions are fee-free, and payouts are processed right away — you’ll usually have your winnings in hand in under 10 minutes.
4. Dreams Casino – Best Online Crypto Casino with Big Jackpots
Pros:
1110% welcome package
550 free spins included in the bonus
Over 150 high-RTP slots
Fast payouts
Tons of reload bonuses
Cons:
Very limited table game selection
Some bonuses have cashout limits
Dreams Casino has swiftly become one of our favorite RTG casinos. While it only uses a single software provider, RTG’s games are well-loved for their beautiful graphics (that somehow only look better on mobile) and high return-to-player rates.
Dreams Casino takes this one step further by providing some truly impressive bonuses, as you’ll see with the welcome package we outline below.
Crypto Casino Games – 4.6/5
Dreams Casino has a wealth of great slots available, with more being added all the time.
We found RTG staples like Asgard Deluxe, Meerkat Misfits, and several of the Cash Bandits games alongside newly minted titles like Spooky Wins and Legend of the High Seas.
There are also a decent number of progressive jackpot titles as well, including a couple of fun jackpot slots based on old-school kung fu films and featuring some familiar faces.
The table game selection leaves a bit to be desired, as you’ll be limited to Baccarat, Tri-Card Poker, and three different blackjack games… though there is a pretty decent selection of video poker titles for fans of the game.
We found 15 different titles, including 777 Wild, Loose Deuces, and All American Poker.
Welcome Bonus – 4.8/5
Using the WELCOME bonus code when making your first deposit will get you an 1110% deposit match bonus. In addition, you can also get an additional 555 free spins with this promo.
Bitcoin Banking – 4.6/5
Dreams accepts an impressive collection of cryptocurrencies for a smaller RTG casino. You can load up your account with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Binance Coin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Both deposits and payouts are fast and rather painless, and Dreams Casino is even set up in such a way that if you’re new to cryptocurrency, you can actually buy right through their deposit page, making it even easier.
5. MyStake – Best Variety of BTC Casino Games
Pros:
170% crypto welcome bonus
Over 3,000 online casino games
Exciting instant-win games
Dozens of promotions available
Excellent esports betting markets
Cons:
Some live dealer games are geo-restricted
Complicated navigation system
MyStake is a relatively new online crypto casino, but it’s already proven itself to be one of the best Bitcoin casino sites around.
From its massive collection of games to a competitive sportsbook, MyStake is a rising star in the industry, and you’re sure to love it.
Crypto Casino Games – 4.7/5
With over 3,000 games from 70+ software providers, MyStake offers an incredibly well-rounded gambling experience.
You’ll find well-loved games like Vikings Go Berserk and Trolls Bridge from Yggdrasil alongside NoLimit City’s Punk Toilet and Book of Shadows.
There are plenty of great Bonus Buy games, Megaways, and even a nice collection of Jackpot games available and waiting for you.
We also recommend you check out the Mini Games section, which hosts a ton of fun instant-win games like Plinko, Teleport, and one of the cutest/most tragic Crash gambling games we’ve seen: Dino.
Honestly, the only complaint we have is how hard it can be to find some games — specifically table games. You’ll need to leverage the search function to find anything outside of the mini-games and slots, but they are there, we promise.
Welcome Bonus – 4.6/5
Players who deposit between $20 and $600 will get a generous 170% match bonus up to a maximum of $1,000.
This bonus is only available on slot games and will have to be activated manually after you make that first deposit. You’ll also only have 30x wagering requirements to contend with, which should be fairly easy for even a casual player to meet.
If slots aren’t your thing, there is a welcome bonus for the instant-win mini-games, where you can get a 100% match up to $500 instead. This comes with the same 30x wagering requirements and is an excellent choice if you are interested in something a little different.
Bitcoin Banking – 4.6/5
MyStake Casino accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, Tron, and Stellar deposits, giving you plenty of crypto options.
As with all the best Bitcoin casinos, withdrawals are instant (or near enough that it doesn’t matter), and there are no additional fees tacked on.
>> Get up to $1,000 in crypto bonuses with your first deposit [MyStake]
How We Rank and Score the Best Crypto Casinos
Bitcoin Casino Games
When looking for the best Bitcoin casino site, we look for a balance of quantity and quality. You could have ten thousand games at your disposal, but if they’re not any fun, what’s the point?
To this end, not only did we consider the total number of games and their variety but also the software providers behind them to ensure they are all of top quality.
Welcome Bonus
The first thing most crypto bettors look at is the welcome bonus — and Bitcoin casinos know it. Our list of online Bitcoin casino sites each sports a generous welcome bonus that strikes the balance between bonus cash and wagering requirements.
The easier the wagering requirements – the more points each crypto casino received from our team.
Payment Methods
Finally, we ensure each Bitcoin casino on this list accepts a decent number of popular cryptocurrencies, and we assign scores based not only on the variety of methods available but also on the payout speed.
Security and Fairness
When it comes to crypto casinos, security is paramount. For this reason, we look closely at the security protocols employed by the casino.
We rank platforms based on the use of SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure wallets.
Additionally, we considered provably fair games, where players can independently verify the fairness of each round using cryptographic algorithms.
Customer Support
Quality customer support is essential for a positive user experience. We evaluate the level of customer service provided by each Bitcoin casino, focusing on availability, responsiveness, and the range of support channels offered.
Casinos with quick and effective problem resolution, as well as multiple communication channels, receive more points in our ranking system.
Why is Ignition the Best Online Crypto Casino?
The short answer is that Ignition does the most important bits better than most other Bitcoin casinos. The longer answer as to why we chose it as #1 is outlined below.
Top-Notch Software: From Ignition’s in-house poker app to the trustworthy software providers filling Ignition’s library with slot games, table games, and so on, every level of this casino’s software is phenomenal, fun, and trusted.
Superior Customer Support: Ignition Casino’s team of knowledgeable customer service members is available to you 24/7, not just through the live chat feature but email and on-site support forum as well. No matter how you are looking to get answers, they’re there.
Great Payouts: We’re not only talking about Ignition Casino’s fast crypto payout speeds but the frequency. This casino is well-known for its high-RTP slots and table games, with the casino’s overall payout rate sitting at about 97% and some individual games clocking in at considerably higher than that.
Online Crypto Casinos VS Traditional Online Casinos
We get it. You’ve been playing at online casinos for a while now, and you’re not sure why you should make the switch from classic credit card payments to this new-fangled cryptocurrency thing.
Lucky for you, we’re here to sway your thoughts with this list of reasons why we prefer to play crypto games.
Fast Payouts: While not every crypto casino site pays out instantly, most of them will have your payments to you in under an hour. This is great for players who want their winnings in hand as fast as humanly possible.
Anonymity: There’s no need to provide your bank information to the casino, as all transactions occur from one anonymous crypto wallet to another.
More Game Variety: Many of the best Bitcoin casinos we looked at had massive casino game libraries. Many of them put several thousand slots and table games at your fingertips – which is typically not the case at traditional casinos.
Better Bonuses and Promotions: Almost all of the online Bitcoin casinos we looked at offered insane crypto casino bonuses. Whether you’re talking about Ignition or Bovada, which offers a slightly larger bonus, or Bitstarz, which jumps straight to a 5 Bitcoin welcome package — bonuses are better with Bitcoin.
Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe?
There are a few things you can do to ensure you’re playing at a legitimate online casino. First, make sure that it has secure SSL encryption to protect your data and identity.
Also, you should check to ensure it only uses the most trustworthy software providers — if you see names like Betsoft and Pragmatic Play, that goes a long way.
We also recommend using your favorite search engine to look up Bitcoin casino reviews to see what other players are saying.
What Are the Benefits of Crypto Casinos?
There are a ton of benefits to using cryptocurrency for gambling, but the main ones are as follows:
Security: Because all transactions are handled anonymously on the blockchain, there is no banking information being exchanged, and you benefit from some of the most secure technology available.
Fast Transactions: Both deposits and withdrawals are blazing fast. Where most fiat-based payouts take 3-5 days to process, many top crypto casinos handle your payouts in minutes.
Better Bonuses: While many online casinos accept both fiat and cryptocurrency, you can bet that the best Bitcoin gambling sites are going to give you a considerably larger deposit bonus when you make that deposit with crypto.
What Games Can You Play at Bitcoin Casinos?
The top crypto casino sites offer all the same great games you’d expect from traditional online gambling sites — and then some.
So regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of online slots, progressive jackpot games, and blackjack or are specifically looking for a live dealer experience, you should be able to find all of that at any online casino that accepts Bitcoin.
Not only that, but the invention of crypto casinos helped exciting new Bitcoin casino games rise to popularity, like the Crash gambling games that you can find at almost all online BTC casinos.
Which Games Have the Best Payouts at Bitcoin Casinos?
There can be a huge difference in the expected payout from one casino game to another and even from one title to another.
For example, some slots have lower payouts, while others are quite good. The difference is in the return-to-player (RTP) percentage.
At Ignition, one of the best slots you can play is “Gold Rush Gus & the City of Riches,” which boasts a 97% RTP. That’s excellent for a slot machine.
Other games with a low house edge include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps.
Every one of these classic table games has a betting strategy you can study and learn to bring the house edge down to roughly 1%, meaning you’ll have almost 50/50 chances at winning with each hand, spin, or roll of the dice.
Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos – FAQs
Which Bitcoin Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
Bitstarz offers the best Bitcoin deposit bonus by giving players up to 5 BTC in bonus crypto plus 180 free spins across some of the industry’s best games. To claim the full 5 BTC bonus, you will need to make 4 separate deposits – and each deposit bonus will last for 7 days.
Do Any Crypto Casinos Offer Instant Cashouts?
Yes, most crypto casinos offer instant (or near instant) cashouts. Bitstarz, for example, will process and send your crypto withdrawals in just 10 minutes, while others can take up to an hour.
Which Cryptocurrencies Can I Use at Online Casinos?
The most popular online casinos accept mainstream crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and USDCoin.
You’ll find these five at most crypto casinos, while some other, less popular options include TRON, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, etc.
Let’s Compare the 5 Best BTC Casino Sites
Ignition: Over 300 slots and table games, anonymous poker tournaments, and generous bonuses make Ignition the best crypto casino. New players can get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus split between casino games and poker with their first deposit.
Bovada: Enjoy over 300 casino games, poker, and one of the highest-rated crypto sportsbooks today. New players can claim up to $3,750 over the first three deposits by using the BTCCWB1250 promo code.
Bitstarz: This award-winning casino offers over 4,000 exciting slot games, blazing-fast payouts, and one of the best welcome packages. Enjoy up to 5 BTC in bonus cash and 180 free spins across your first 4 deposits.
Dreams Casino: This exciting RTG casino has over 150 high-RTP casino games and more bonuses than you can shake a stick at. Use the WELCOME code to get a 1110% welcome bonus plus 550 free spins.
MyStake: Explore over 3,000 games from 70+ software providers, including several of the most fun instant-win games you’ll find anywhere. New players qualify for up to $1,000 in crypto bonuses when they make their first deposit.
How to Sign Up at Top Crypto Casinos
Creating your first Bitcoin casino account is easy — even if you’re new to Bitcoin gambling sites. Below, we’ve put together an easy guide to registering your account at a top Bitcoin casino.
Step 1: Choose a BTC Casino
Choose a casino from our list or visit Ignition, our top pick
Click the orange “Join” button in the upper right-hand corner
Wait for the registration form to pop up
Step 2: Create Your Account
Fill out your name and date of birth
Provide your contact information
Create a unique password
Enter your zip code and agree to the terms and conditions
Click ‘Register’
Step 3: Claim Your Bonus
Verify your account and log in
Open the “Rewards” link under the menu
Click on the “Bonuses” tab and select your preferred welcome bonus
Choose your payment method
Follow the instructions to deposit
Step 4: Play BTC Casino Games
Open the ‘Games’ lobby
Choose a game you want to play
Enter your stake and start playing!
Tips and Tricks for Picking the Perfect Online Crypto Casino
There are so many crypto casino sites out there that it can be hard to find the one best suited to your needs. As we’ve said before, we’re partial to Ignition Casino, as it manages to capture everything we love about Bitcoin gambling sites.
However, to help you find your favorite, we’ve put together a list of a few things to look for to ensure you don’t get hoodwinked when browsing through the immense list of Bitcoin casino sites.
Ensure it has the games you want to play. This seems like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how often people rush to sign up for an exciting new Bitcoin casino site only to find the games they love aren’t there.
Does it support your cryptocurrency? Most of the Bitcoin casinos online accept the ‘big four’ names in crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. If you use another crypto, you might need to do some research to find a casino that will accept it.
Make sure it offers great crypto deposit bonuses. Generally, online Bitcoin casinos offer much better bonuses for crypto users compared to traditional payment methods. However, it’s important to read the T&Cs to make sure the bonus you’re getting is fair.
Ready to Play the Best Bitcoin Casino Games?
Now that you have a clear idea of what the best crypto casinos look like and where to find them, we’re ready to set you off on your own.
While our favorite Bitcoin casino is Ignition, thanks to its robust catalog of games, stellar online poker, and generous Bitcoin casino bonuses, you’d do well at any of the casinos on this list.
Just remember that no matter where you decide to play, you should focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this page is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: