From 'The Town' to 'A Simple Favor': 8 of Blake Lively's Best Movies
A Simple Favor
One of Blake Lively’s highest-rated films A Simple Favor tells the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who befriends a mysterious woman named Emily (Lively). The latter later goes missing, prompting Stephanie to launch an investigation on her own.
Accepted
Lively plays the role of Bartleby Gaines’ love interest in the film Accepted. Bartleby (Justin Long) creates a fake college to attend to get money from his parents. But in a shocking turn of events, students start inquiring about the university.
Jonah Hill, Adam Herschman, Columbus Short, Maria Thayer, Lewis Black, Mark Derwin and Ann Cusack appear in the film.
Café Society
Set in the 1930s in Hollywood, Woody Allen’s Café Society follows the life of a young man who meets his uncle’s assistant slash mistress and falls in love with her.
Lively stars in the film alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell.
Savages
Based on Don Winslow’s novel of the same name, the Oliver Stone-directed 2012 film Savages explores the life of two marijuana growers who try to rescue their girlfriend from cartel leader Elena Sánchez (Salma Hayek). With the help of a DEA agent, the entrepreneurs try to go after the notorious leader.
The Age of Adaline
Starring as Adaline Bowman in The Age of Adaline, Lively shares the story of her character, who cannot age beyond 29 years old following an accident. She has lived while keeping her secret for eight decades, but she encounters a philanthropist who learns the truth about her.
Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, Ellen Burstyn, Kathy Baker, Amanda Crew, Anthony Ingruber and Hugh Ross join the cast of the flick.
The Rhythm Section
Adapting the events in Mark Burnell’s novel, The Rhythm Section shares the journey of a woman who starts seeking revenge after discovering the plane crash that killed her family was caused by terrorists.
Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, Geoff Bell, Raza Jaffrey, Tawfeek Barhom, Richard Brake, Amira Ghazalla and Nasser Memarzia join Lively in the film.
The Shallows
Following her mother's death, a medical student goes on a surfing vacation in the film The Shallows. She finds herself stranded meters away from shore as a great white shark attack threatens her existence.
The box office movie features Óscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge, Pablo Calva, Janell Bailey, Sully Seagull and Chelsea Moody, to name a few.
The Town
Lively stars as Krista in her highest-rated film, The Town. Starring alongside Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner, she witnesses the four friends deal with the effects of a bank robbery.
The crime thriller film won Best Acting by an Ensemble Cast and Top Ten Films at the National Board of Review Awards.