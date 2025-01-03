10 Best Celebrity Bikini Photos of 2024: Sydney Sweeney, Bella Thorne and More
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stunned her fans with a wet-look bikini shot in January 2024. The supermodel, 28, sizzled in her cutout bikini while soaking up the sun.
Bella Thorne
In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Bella Thorne looked hot as she took a mirror selfie while donning a bikini set that accentuated her figures.
"How many letters in TAORMINA?" she captioned the photoset.
Dua Lipa
Despite her busy schedule, Dua Lipa still served her fans with hot bikini photos of herself throughout 2024.
In August of that year, the "Levitating" hitmaker marked her 29th birthday with alluring snaps, showcasing a stylish orange swimsuit while holding a cluster of pink and red balloons.
She wrote, "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈."
Gisele Bündchen
Bikini-clad Gisele Bündchen unleashed her inner ballerina during a beach getaway with her kids in July 2024.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber stunned in a bikini paired with matching sunglasses and hat.
"I'll be here if ya need me ✌🏼✌🏼," she captioned the photoset.
Kaia Gerber
"a book for someone i used to know," Kaia Gerber wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.
In the snap, the 23-year-old bikini-clad model lounged on a wooden dock while holding a book by Virginie Despentes.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian flaunted her fit physique in a raunchy bikini Instagram photo in April 2024. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her black bikini while trying to remove her white sleeveless crop top, exposing her hourglass figure.
Kylie Jenner
In April 2024, Kylie Jenner embraced her "happy era" and dropped captivating swimwear photos on Instagram.
Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard cradled her growing baby bump while posing in the middle of a clear blue ocean.
She wrote, "The best baby moon me & cub could have asked for! ☀️🌊."
Sydney Sweeney
In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a purple bikini while soaking up the sun.
The Anyone But You actress previously called out body-shamers by posting a video featuring the unfriendly comments followed by photos and videos of herself preparing for her role in a new film.