10 Best Celebrity Bikini Photos of 2024: Sydney Sweeney, Bella Thorne and More

Despite her busy schedule, Dua Lipa still served her fans with hot bikini photos of herself throughout 2024.

In August of that year, the "Levitating" hitmaker marked her 29th birthday with alluring snaps, showcasing a stylish orange swimsuit while holding a cluster of pink and red balloons.

She wrote, "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈."