or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Best Celebrity Bikini Photos of 2024: Sydney Sweeney, Bella Thorne and More

best celebrity bikini photos of
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/Instagram

These celebrities turned up the heat in 2024 with their sizzling bikini moments!

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid has filled her Instagram page with sultry photographs of herself.

Bella Hadid stunned her fans with a wet-look bikini shot in January 2024. The supermodel, 28, sizzled in her cutout bikini while soaking up the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne

bella thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne recently revealed she felt like she 'didn't have a voice' when she started her career.

In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Bella Thorne looked hot as she took a mirror selfie while donning a bikini set that accentuated her figures.

"How many letters in TAORMINA?" she captioned the photoset.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa

dua lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is reportedly engaged to Callum Turner.

Despite her busy schedule, Dua Lipa still served her fans with hot bikini photos of herself throughout 2024.

In August of that year, the "Levitating" hitmaker marked her 29th birthday with alluring snaps, showcasing a stylish orange swimsuit while holding a cluster of pink and red balloons.

She wrote, "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈."

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen

gisele bundchen
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Bikini-clad Gisele Bündchen unleashed her inner ballerina during a beach getaway with her kids in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber gave birth to her and Justin Bieber's first child in August.

Hailey Bieber stunned in a bikini paired with matching sunglasses and hat.

"I'll be here if ya need me ✌🏼✌🏼," she captioned the photoset.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber

kaia gerber
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber often spends time with her superstar mom, Cindy Crawford.

"a book for someone i used to know," Kaia Gerber wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

In the snap, the 23-year-old bikini-clad model lounged on a wooden dock while holding a book by Virginie Despentes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian dominates headlines with her racy photos.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her fit physique in a raunchy bikini Instagram photo in April 2024. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her black bikini while trying to remove her white sleeveless crop top, exposing her hourglass figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

In April 2024, Kylie Jenner embraced her "happy era" and dropped captivating swimwear photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Hubbard

lindsay hubbard
Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Lindsay Hubbard gave birth to her first baby in December 2024.

Lindsay Hubbard cradled her growing baby bump while posing in the middle of a clear blue ocean.

She wrote, "The best baby moon me & cub could have asked for! ☀️🌊."

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney spoke out against body-shamers.

In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a purple bikini while soaking up the sun.

The Anyone But You actress previously called out body-shamers by posting a video featuring the unfriendly comments followed by photos and videos of herself preparing for her role in a new film.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.