Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body in Skimpy Bathing Suit While Soaking Up the Sun in Florida: Photos
Looking good, Sydney Sweeney!
The actress, 27, flaunted her incredible bikini body while soaking up in the sun in Florida in December.
In new photos, obtained by OK!, the Euphoria starlet wore a purple bikini as she enjoyed some time off.
The Anyone But You lead, who also sported sunglasses and had her hair back in a bun, appeared carefree while outside.
As OK! previously reported, Sweeney, who has had a busy year, looked like she's taking some time to herself, as she was recently seen riding her jet ski at her stunning $13.5 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys.
Sweeney snagged the pricy property in June. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, a 330-gallon aquarium, an elevator, a home gym, a game room and carport parking.
Sweeney, who isn't afraid to post a thirst trap once in a while, has been outspoken about people commenting on her body.
“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” said Sweeney while speaking to Variety. “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor.”
“That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over," she continued.
The blonde babe also spoke about how differently men and women are treated in Hollywood.
“As a male, it’s much easier to do one movie that does really well, and then you can get offered any film that you want. And me, I’m still getting 'Can she act?' accusations. Go watch Reality, White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, Handmaid’s Tale — but, OK, I’ll keep trying to prove myself, and hope that one day I can get cast with an amazing director and have a film that people recognize," she stated.
However, Sweeney proved the naysayers wrong, as her movie Anyone But You was a smash at the box office last year.
"Working with Glen was one of the most memorable experiences of my career. The first time we ran lines together in Australia, I was struck by the incredible thought he’d poured into his character. Every choice he made felt intentional, layered, and deeply rooted in the story we were trying to tell. Glen approaches his craft with such care and precision that it elevates everyone around him," the young star said of her costar Glen Powell in an article for Entertainment Weekly.