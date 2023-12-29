OK Magazine
7 Best 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performances of All Time: Spice Girls, Mariah Carey and More

best dick clarks new years rockin eve performances
Source: Dick Clark Productions
Dec. 29 2023, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

1998: Spice Girls

spice girls
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Mel B recently commented on the Spice Girls' potential reunion.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve was blessed with the complete lineup of Spice Girls in 1998. Posh (Victoria Beckham), Baby (Emma Bunton), Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Ginger (Geri Halliwell) and Scary (Melanie Brown) performed several hits at their appearance, including "Too Much," "Spice Up Your Life" and "Wannabe."

2006: Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Mariah Carey scored a new feat after her 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 14th week.

Mariah Carey made history when she performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2006. Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the live show since 2005, expressed his excitement at that time.

"This is the first time in the history of Dick's show that they've done a live performance there, leading up to the ball-drop. She will be right there in the middle of all the action," he shared.

The "We Belong Together" hitmaker joined other performers, including The Pussycat Dolls, Sean Paul and Hilary Duff, at the annual celebration.

2008: Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers

miley cyrus and the jonas brothers
Source: Dick Clark Productions

The Jonas Brothers also performed in 2009 alongside Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie and Demi Lovato.

Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers showed off their golden pipes when they conquered the stage together on Dick Clark's New Year's Eve special. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas also serenaded the crowd with their hit songs "Kids of the Future" and "Hold On."

2016: Carrie Underwood

carrie underwood
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Carrie Underwood received the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award recently.

MORE ON:
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve

In 2016, Carrie Underwood rocked New York City's Times Square with her jaw-dropping set, featuring a medley of her hit tracks, including: "Before He Cheats," "Smoke Break" and "Heartbeat."

2016: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth

wiz khalifa and charlie puth
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Charlie Puth performed before the release of his debut album, 'Nine Track Mind.'

Following Underwood's performance, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth performed the hit track "See You Again."

"I didn't realize how many people there were until I looked over yonder and saw all of the people going all the way to 59th street," Puth told Billboard after their appearance. "That's a long stretch. I think that is the most amount of eyes that me and Wiz ever had on us ever."

2017: Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Mariah Carey previously suffered from sound problems while performing at the New Year's Eve event.

Carey returned stronger in 2017 after flustering fans when she sang "Auld Lang Syne" and "Emotions" at the previous event. She blamed ABC's production team for what had happened, but she did not let it stop her from reappearing.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!" Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement.

2019: Christina Aguilera

christina aguilera
Source: Dick Clark Productions

Christina Aguilera starts a residency on December 30.

Christina Aguilera rang in the new year with a stunning headlining performance in 2019.

Donning her sparkly white outfit, the "Genie in a Bottle," singer put on her show despite the slight rain, singing bops including "Come on Over," "Fighter" and "Ain't No Other Man."

