7 Best 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performances of All Time: Spice Girls, Mariah Carey and More

Mariah Carey made history when she performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2006. Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the live show since 2005, expressed his excitement at that time.

"This is the first time in the history of Dick's show that they've done a live performance there, leading up to the ball-drop. She will be right there in the middle of all the action," he shared.

The "We Belong Together" hitmaker joined other performers, including The Pussycat Dolls, Sean Paul and Hilary Duff, at the annual celebration.