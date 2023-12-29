7 Best 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performances of All Time: Spice Girls, Mariah Carey and More
1998: Spice Girls
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve was blessed with the complete lineup of Spice Girls in 1998. Posh (Victoria Beckham), Baby (Emma Bunton), Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Ginger (Geri Halliwell) and Scary (Melanie Brown) performed several hits at their appearance, including "Too Much," "Spice Up Your Life" and "Wannabe."
2006: Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey made history when she performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2006. Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted the live show since 2005, expressed his excitement at that time.
"This is the first time in the history of Dick's show that they've done a live performance there, leading up to the ball-drop. She will be right there in the middle of all the action," he shared.
The "We Belong Together" hitmaker joined other performers, including The Pussycat Dolls, Sean Paul and Hilary Duff, at the annual celebration.
2008: Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers
Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers showed off their golden pipes when they conquered the stage together on Dick Clark's New Year's Eve special. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas also serenaded the crowd with their hit songs "Kids of the Future" and "Hold On."
2016: Carrie Underwood
- From Mariah Carey to Taylor Swift, These Are The Best Of The Worst New Year’s Eve Performances
- Ryan Seacrest Plans To Have NYE Midnight Kiss With 'Confident' Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'I'll Get In Trouble If I Don't'
- Ryan Seacrest Plans To Have NYE Midnight Kiss With 'Confident' Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'I'll Get In Trouble If I Don't'
In 2016, Carrie Underwood rocked New York City's Times Square with her jaw-dropping set, featuring a medley of her hit tracks, including: "Before He Cheats," "Smoke Break" and "Heartbeat."
2016: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth
Following Underwood's performance, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth performed the hit track "See You Again."
"I didn't realize how many people there were until I looked over yonder and saw all of the people going all the way to 59th street," Puth told Billboard after their appearance. "That's a long stretch. I think that is the most amount of eyes that me and Wiz ever had on us ever."
2017: Mariah Carey
Carey returned stronger in 2017 after flustering fans when she sang "Auld Lang Syne" and "Emotions" at the previous event. She blamed ABC's production team for what had happened, but she did not let it stop her from reappearing.
"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!" Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement.
2019: Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera rang in the new year with a stunning headlining performance in 2019.
Donning her sparkly white outfit, the "Genie in a Bottle," singer put on her show despite the slight rain, singing bops including "Come on Over," "Fighter" and "Ain't No Other Man."