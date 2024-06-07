10 Best Eddie Murphy Movies: 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Coming to America' and More

48 Hrs.

Eddie Murphy stars as bank robber Reggie Hammond in the 1982 film 48 Hrs. Nick Nolte’s character, cop Jack Cates, teams up with Reggie after pulling him from federal prison to help him catch two criminals. The duo must do everything within the given period to solve the crime. Annette O’Toole, Frank McRae, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Sonny Landham, Brion James and Kerry Sherman are among the other cast members.

Boomerang

The 1992 Reginald Hudlin-directed film Boomerang features Murphy as Marcus Graham, an advertising executive who is also a notorious womanizer. As he tries to seduce women until he finds the perfect one, he bumps into his new boss and learns she is like him. While trying to make their relationship work, he falls in love with another woman, Angela. Halle Berry appears in the movie alongside Robin Givens, Chris Rock, Grace Jones, Geoffrey Holder, Martin Lawrence and David Alan Grier, to name a few.

Coming to America

Often regarded as Murphy’s funniest film, Coming to America explores the life of an African prince who goes undercover in Queens, N.Y., to find a woman he can marry regardless of his title. As he flees to America, he also prevents an arranged marriage from happening. After finding the perfect woman, he faces new issues as he needs to tell her his identity and express his intentions to marry her to his father (James Earl Jones).

Dolemite Is My Name

Released in 2019, Dolemite Is My Name follows the life of a struggling artist who develops a character named Dolemite. The latter character scores the spotlight in the underground industry, but a project could make or break the main star. In the film, Murphy perfectly portrays Rudy Ray Moore and his journey as a comedian, film producer, actor and singer.

Dr. Dolittle

Based on the series of children’s stories of the same name by Hugh Lofting, Dr. Dolittle tells the story of John Dolittle, who discovers he can hear what animals say after starting a conversation with his dog. After 30 years, he accidentally hits a dog with his car. He starts thinking he might have a mental breakdown after the animal starts scolding him. When his wife notices his strange behavior, he enters a mental institution but receives help from his animal friends.

Dreamgirls

Murphy plays a supporting role in the musical drama film Dreamgirls, which features Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover, Keith Robinson and Anika Noni Rose. Adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, it explores the history of the Motown record label and The Supremes. The trio score a massive offer to become the backup singers for a well-known performer, but they realize what popularity can cost them.

Life

Set in the year 1932, Life highlights the lives of two strangers who develop a friendship in prison after they were wrongfully convicted. They need to prove their innocence, but troubles come in their way while trying to do so.

Mulan

Murphy voices Mushu in the 1998 animated film Mulan. The Walt Disney Feature Animation-produced flick unveils the story of the Huns invading China, prompting Fa Mulan to join the Chinese military instead of her sick father. But because of her gender, the military does not want to take her and allow her to serve. Determined to save her father from the potential draft, she impersonates a man and trains with the other recruits to stop the invasion. As the story unfolds, she falls in love with a captain while working hard to become one of the greatest heroines in the country.

Shrek

Murphy becomes the voice of Donkey in the Shrek franchise. The character helps Shrek (Mike Myers) to rescue Princess Fiona after fairy-tale characters invade his home. The animated film, based on William Steig’s picture book of the same name, also features the voices of Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow, Conrad Vernon, Vincent Cassel and Chris Miller.

Trading Places

Directed by John Landis, Trading Places is about a commodities broker (Dan Aykroyd) and street hustler (Murphy) whose lives get swapped. Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Denholm Elliott, Paul Gleason and Jamie Lee Curtis appear in the film.