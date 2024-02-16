OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoPHOTOS

From 'The Mother' to 'Hustlers': 7 Best Jennifer Lopez Movies

best jennifer lopez movies
Source: STXfilms/YouTube; Netflix/YouTube
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hustlers

hustlers
Source: STXfilms/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez stars in the 2019 film Hustlers with Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Julia Stiles. Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, the film is about a woman working as a stripper to make ends meet. She soon bumps into a club’s top earner, who teaches her the ways to earn more.

However, an incident soon drags down the economy, affecting the women’s profits.

Article continues below advertisement

An Unfinished Life

an unfinished life
Source: Miramax/YouTube

An Unfinished Life highlights a Wyoming rancher who bumps into his struggling daughter-in-law and granddaughter when the pair show up at his ranch. Despite holding a grudge against the woman as he blames her for his son’s death, he welcomes them and learns about the abusive relationship she went through.

Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Josh Lucas, Damian Lewis, Camryn Manheim and Becca Gardner appear in the film.

Shall We Dance?

shall we dance
Source: Miramax/YouTube

The 2004 Peter Chelsom-directed film Shall We Dance?, which serves as a remake of the 1996 Japanese film of the same name, chronicles the life of a married lawyer who sees a beautiful woman while commuting home. Due to his curiosity about her, he drops by the dance studio and signs up for ballroom dancing lessons to meet her.

His wife grows suspicious of his frequent schedule changes, pushing him to keep his new hobby a secret.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena

selena
Source: Warner Archive/YouTube
MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Selena recounts the life of Tejano musician Selena Quintanilla-Pérez before her stardom — until she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar.

The flick, which was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2021, earned different accolades from the ALMA Awards, Imagen Awards and Lone Star Film & Television Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Marry Me

marry me
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Kat Coiro’s 2022 film Marry Me tells the story of a superstar who learns about her fiancé’s infidelity shortly before their wedding. She then spots a stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot.

Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Michell Buteau, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Sarah Silverman support Lopez as cast members.

Article continues below advertisement

Shotgun Wedding

shotgun wedding
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding explores the events at a destination wedding where gunmen suddenly take everyone hostage. Both families need to do something to save each other and get back to the ceremony safely.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mother

the mother
Source: Netflix/YouTube

A former U.S. Army operative works with an FBI agent to save and protect her daughter from criminals in the 2023 film The Mother.

The Netflix movie stars Lopez, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick, to name a few.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.