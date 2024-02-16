From 'The Mother' to 'Hustlers': 7 Best Jennifer Lopez Movies

Jennifer Lopez stars in the 2019 film Hustlers with Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Julia Stiles. Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, the film is about a woman working as a stripper to make ends meet. She soon bumps into a club’s top earner, who teaches her the ways to earn more.

However, an incident soon drags down the economy, affecting the women’s profits.