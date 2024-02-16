From 'The Mother' to 'Hustlers': 7 Best Jennifer Lopez Movies
Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez stars in the 2019 film Hustlers with Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Julia Stiles. Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, the film is about a woman working as a stripper to make ends meet. She soon bumps into a club’s top earner, who teaches her the ways to earn more.
However, an incident soon drags down the economy, affecting the women’s profits.
An Unfinished Life
An Unfinished Life highlights a Wyoming rancher who bumps into his struggling daughter-in-law and granddaughter when the pair show up at his ranch. Despite holding a grudge against the woman as he blames her for his son’s death, he welcomes them and learns about the abusive relationship she went through.
Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Josh Lucas, Damian Lewis, Camryn Manheim and Becca Gardner appear in the film.
Shall We Dance?
The 2004 Peter Chelsom-directed film Shall We Dance?, which serves as a remake of the 1996 Japanese film of the same name, chronicles the life of a married lawyer who sees a beautiful woman while commuting home. Due to his curiosity about her, he drops by the dance studio and signs up for ballroom dancing lessons to meet her.
His wife grows suspicious of his frequent schedule changes, pushing him to keep his new hobby a secret.
Selena
- REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special 'Real Story of … Selena'
- Ben Affleck Flashes Big Smile on Morning Stroll After Getting Backlash for Constantly Looking 'Bored': Photos
- 'Do Not Play With Me': 'Jealous' Jennifer Lopez Warns Women Who Flirt With Ben Affleck to 'Step All the Way Off'
Selena recounts the life of Tejano musician Selena Quintanilla-Pérez before her stardom — until she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar.
The flick, which was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2021, earned different accolades from the ALMA Awards, Imagen Awards and Lone Star Film & Television Awards.
Marry Me
Kat Coiro’s 2022 film Marry Me tells the story of a superstar who learns about her fiancé’s infidelity shortly before their wedding. She then spots a stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot.
Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Michell Buteau, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Sarah Silverman support Lopez as cast members.
Shotgun Wedding
Starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding explores the events at a destination wedding where gunmen suddenly take everyone hostage. Both families need to do something to save each other and get back to the ceremony safely.
The Mother
A former U.S. Army operative works with an FBI agent to save and protect her daughter from criminals in the 2023 film The Mother.
The Netflix movie stars Lopez, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick, to name a few.