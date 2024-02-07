10 Best Jim Carrey Movies: 'Liar Liar,' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' and More
The Truman Show
Jim Carrey plays the role of Truman Burbank in the Peter Weir-directed film, The Truman Show.
The psychological comedy-drama film tells the story of a man who thinks he has a simple life, but unbeknownst to him, his life occurs on a 24/7 reality TV program. He realizes the truth little by little, allowing him to make his own life choices.
Following its release in 1998, The Truman Show won several accolades, including the Best Original Score at the Golden Globe Awards and the Best Fantasy Film at the Saturn Awards.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Carrey and Kate Winslet portray Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski's characters, respectively, in Michel Gondry's film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
The two characters go through a painful breakup, leading Clementine to undergo a procedure to erase her memories of Joel. After learning her plans, Joel does the same and forgets his ex-lover.
Liar Liar
Liar Liar follows the story of a lawyer whose son wishes him to stop lying for a day. However, it's hard for him to do so since he needs to win a career-changing court case.
Carrey's performance in the 1997 film earned him a Golden Globe nod.
I Love You Phillip Morris
Based on the real-life story of Steven Jay Russell, I Love You Phillip Morris explores the life of a convicted con artist who falls in love with his fellow inmate. His feelings lead him to escape prison several times to spend time with his lover.
Ewan McGregor, Leslie Mann, Rodrigo Santoro, Antoni Corone, Brennan Brown and Michael Mandell also appear in Carrey's movie.
Man on the Moon
Man on the Moon highlights the life of the late American entertainer Andy Kaufman — from his humble beginnings to his successful stint as a performer.
The film earned Miloš Forman the Best Director Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, Best Actor for Carrey at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, to name a few.
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the events that happened in the first three novels of the book by Lemony Snicket/Daniel Handler.
It is about three young siblings who lost their mansion after a fire, pushing them to live with their distant relative, Count Olaf. Due to the inheritance the eldest has, the cruel family member welcomes them before they decide to escape and leave him behind.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas shares the plot of Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, which tells the life of a misanthropic green creature, called the Grinch, who hates the holiday. He plans to sabotage the Whoville community, but he soon meets Cindy Lou Who.
The flick won several accolades, including Best Makeup at the Academy Awards and Favorite Movie Actor at the MTV Movie Awards.
Dumb and Dumber
The first installment of the Dumb and Dumber franchise introduces best friends Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne as they embark on a journey to Aspen, Colo., after discovering a briefcase full of money.
Teri Garr, Mike Starr, Karen Duffy and Lauren Holly support Carrey in the 1994 movie.
Bruce Almighty
Carrey plays Bruce Nolan in the 2003 film Bruce Almighty, which follows the TV reporter's life when he complains to God about his struggles with his job. He gets the chance to become God for a week and uses his power for his own benefit until he realizes its effect on other people's lives.
The Mask
Chuck Russell-directed film The Mask chronicles a bank clerk's discovery of a magical mask that changes his life. Through the power of Loki's spirit via the mask, he does everything he wants to do— from catching the attention of a nightclub singer to robbing a bank.