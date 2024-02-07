10 Best Jim Carrey Movies: 'Liar Liar,' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' and More

Jim Carrey plays the role of Truman Burbank in the Peter Weir-directed film, The Truman Show.

The psychological comedy-drama film tells the story of a man who thinks he has a simple life, but unbeknownst to him, his life occurs on a 24/7 reality TV program. He realizes the truth little by little, allowing him to make his own life choices.

Following its release in 1998, The Truman Show won several accolades, including the Best Original Score at the Golden Globe Awards and the Best Fantasy Film at the Saturn Awards.