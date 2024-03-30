10 Best Liam Neeson Movies: 'Batman Begins,' 'Schindler's List' and More

Batman Begins

Liam Neeson transforms into a warrior who trains Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. While he seems to be one of the titular character's allies, a plot twist reveals his identity as Ra's al Ghul, the dangerous leader of the League of Shadows.

Darkman

The Sam Raimi-directed film Darkman follows the events in the short story about Universal's horror films of the 1930s. It introduces Neeson as Dr. Peyton Westlake or Darkman, a brilliant scientist seeking revenge after getting burned alive during an assault. Following his recovery, he begins working on synthetic skin and develops a persona to infiltrate the criminal community.

Honest Thief

Honest Thief follows the story of a thief who has stolen $9 million from banks without leaking his identity. Things change when he meets and falls in love with a bubbly woman, leading him to start anew and come clean by agreeing to return the money. Kate Walsh, Kai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Robert Patrick appear in the film.

Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love — one of Neeson's non-action and non-horror films — is a romantic drama film that focuses on the lives of a married couple, Joan and Tom. After Joan learns about her b------ cancer diagnosis, challenges start to arise while they also deliver a powerful love story.

Retribution

Released in 2023, Nimród Antal's Retribution explores the journey of a financier who receives a call from an unknown number regarding a bomb under his seat. Due to his desire to keep himself and his two children safe, he finds the device and follows the caller's instructions. More twisted instructions come up, testing him until they all survive. Neeson's Retribution is the third remake of the Spanish film El Desconocido.

Schindler's List

Stephen Spielberg's Oscar-winning film Schindler's List features Neeson as German industrialist Oskar Schindler, a Nazi party member who aims to save more than 1,200 Jewish refugees from the Holocaust after witnessing his group's persecution. Aside from Neeson, the film's cast includes Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall, Embeth Davidtz, Mark Ivanir and Beatrice Macola, to name a few.

Silence

Based on Shūsaku Endō's 1966 novel of the same name, Silence explores the lives of 17th-century Jesuit priests who attempt to find their missing mentor in Japan despite the latter denouncing Jesus and becoming a Buddhist. Martin Scorsese's film has Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver on board alongside Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, Shinya Tsukamoto, Issey Ogata, Yosi Oida, Katsuo Nakamura, Nana Komatsu, Yōsuke Kubozuka and Béla Baptiste.

Taken

Neeson's iconic "I will find you" line in Taken still lingers in people's minds these days, as his character starts a killing spree to save her kidnapped daughter and her best friend. The success of the first Taken film led to the release of two more sequels in 2012 and 2014.

The Grey

Based on Ian MacKenzie Jeffer's short story, The Grey shares the journey of a sharpshooter as he protects the workers of an oil facility from gray wolf attacks. When they fly home to enjoy a vacation, their plane crashes and leaves only eight men — including six oil workers — alive. However, they need to survive the hungry pack while trying to overcome the risk of hypoxia in the snowy area.

The Ice Road

The Ice Road, released in 2021, is an action-thriller film about an ice road driver embarking on a dangerous rescue mission after an explosion that traps the miners. Neeson leads the film, featuring Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker, Matt McCoy, Matt Salinger, Martin Sensmeier, Holt McCallany, Marcus Thomas and Amber Midthunder.