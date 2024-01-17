OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Lindsay Lohan
OK LogoPHOTOS

8 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies: 'Freaky Friday,' 'Mean Girls' and More

best lindsay lohan movies
Source: Disney UK/YouTube; Paramount Movies/YouTube
By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Falling For Christmas

falling for christmas
Source: Netflix/YouTube

In 2022, Lindsay Lohan marked her latest leading role in Falling for Christmas.

The Netflix romantic comedy revolves around the lives of a newly engaged heiress who gets involved in a skiing accident days before Christmas and suffers amnesia. After the accident, she meets a man with whom she develops feelings for later on.

Chord Overstreet and George Young starred in the movie alongside Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores and Sean J. Dillingham, to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

Freaky Friday

freaky friday
Source: Disney UK/YouTube

Based on Mary Rodgers’ novel Freaky Friday, the Mark Waters-directed 2003 film of the same name shares the mystery surrounding a mother and daughter whose bodies get switched by a Chinese fortune cookie.

Jamie Lee Curtis also appeared in the movie.

Get a Clue

get a clue
Source: MEGA

Lohan played the role of Lexy Gold in the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Get a Clue. The teenage high school student launches her investigation alongside her pal, Jack, after one of her teachers goes missing.

Article continues below advertisement

Just My Luck

just my luck
Source: MEGA

Just My Luck highlighted Lohan and Chris Pine’s chemistry when they portrayed Ashley Albright and Jake Hardin’s roles, respectively, in the flick.

Donald Petrie’s 2006 movie is about the luckiest person in Manhattan — public relations staff Ashley Albright — who meets the janitor with terrible luck, Jake Hardin. The pair switch lives after kissing at a masquerade ball.

The cast members also include Faizon Love, Samaire Armstrong, Bree Turner, Missi Pyle, Makenzie Vega and Jacqueline Fleming, among others.

MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan
Article continues below advertisement

Life-Size

life size
Source: MEGA

Mark Rosman’s Life-Size shares the story of a young girl who tries to bring back her deceased mother by casting a magic spell. She, instead, gives life to her fashion doll (Tyra Banks).

Article continues below advertisement

Machete

machete
Source: MEGA

Lohan did not play the lead role in Machete, but she notably earned the nickname “a nun with a gun” when she portrayed April Booth’s role.

The film, directed by Ethan Maniquis and Robert Rodriguez, revolves around the life of a former Mexican Federal who loses his partner during a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl. He then finds himself running to protect himself and his loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Mean Girls

mean girls
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

Before the upcoming musical movie was released, the 2004 film Mean Girls introduced the original Cady Heron and “The Plastics.”

Lohan portrayed the titular role and starred alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Article continues below advertisement

The Parent Trap

the parent trap
Source: MEGA

The Parent Trap, the remake of the 1961 film of the same name, put Lohan in the spotlight when she took on the roles of twin sisters Hallie and Annie.

The 1998 flick follows the story of the siblings as they reunite at summer camp after being separated at birth.

It also featured Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson as the twin’s parents.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.