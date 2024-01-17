8 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies: 'Freaky Friday,' 'Mean Girls' and More

In 2022, Lindsay Lohan marked her latest leading role in Falling for Christmas.

The Netflix romantic comedy revolves around the lives of a newly engaged heiress who gets involved in a skiing accident days before Christmas and suffers amnesia. After the accident, she meets a man with whom she develops feelings for later on.

Chord Overstreet and George Young starred in the movie alongside Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores and Sean J. Dillingham, to name a few.