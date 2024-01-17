8 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies: 'Freaky Friday,' 'Mean Girls' and More
Falling For Christmas
In 2022, Lindsay Lohan marked her latest leading role in Falling for Christmas.
The Netflix romantic comedy revolves around the lives of a newly engaged heiress who gets involved in a skiing accident days before Christmas and suffers amnesia. After the accident, she meets a man with whom she develops feelings for later on.
Chord Overstreet and George Young starred in the movie alongside Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores and Sean J. Dillingham, to name a few.
Freaky Friday
Based on Mary Rodgers’ novel Freaky Friday, the Mark Waters-directed 2003 film of the same name shares the mystery surrounding a mother and daughter whose bodies get switched by a Chinese fortune cookie.
Jamie Lee Curtis also appeared in the movie.
Get a Clue
Lohan played the role of Lexy Gold in the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Get a Clue. The teenage high school student launches her investigation alongside her pal, Jack, after one of her teachers goes missing.
Just My Luck
Just My Luck highlighted Lohan and Chris Pine’s chemistry when they portrayed Ashley Albright and Jake Hardin’s roles, respectively, in the flick.
Donald Petrie’s 2006 movie is about the luckiest person in Manhattan — public relations staff Ashley Albright — who meets the janitor with terrible luck, Jake Hardin. The pair switch lives after kissing at a masquerade ball.
The cast members also include Faizon Love, Samaire Armstrong, Bree Turner, Missi Pyle, Makenzie Vega and Jacqueline Fleming, among others.
Life-Size
Mark Rosman’s Life-Size shares the story of a young girl who tries to bring back her deceased mother by casting a magic spell. She, instead, gives life to her fashion doll (Tyra Banks).
Machete
Lohan did not play the lead role in Machete, but she notably earned the nickname “a nun with a gun” when she portrayed April Booth’s role.
The film, directed by Ethan Maniquis and Robert Rodriguez, revolves around the life of a former Mexican Federal who loses his partner during a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl. He then finds himself running to protect himself and his loved ones.
Mean Girls
Before the upcoming musical movie was released, the 2004 film Mean Girls introduced the original Cady Heron and “The Plastics.”
Lohan portrayed the titular role and starred alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap, the remake of the 1961 film of the same name, put Lohan in the spotlight when she took on the roles of twin sisters Hallie and Annie.
The 1998 flick follows the story of the siblings as they reunite at summer camp after being separated at birth.
It also featured Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson as the twin’s parents.