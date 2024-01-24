From 'Barbie' to 'I, Tonya': Margot Robbie's 8 Best Movies
Babylon
Margot Robbie worked with Tobey Maguire, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Lukas Haas, Jean Smart and more in the comedy-drama film Babylon.
The 2022 film tells the story of ambitious people in the 1920s who try to make their way to Hollywood while the industry transforms from silent pictures to sound movies.
Barbie
Robbie played the titular role of the fashion doll in the hit film Barbie. It chronicles the character’s journey as she leaves Barbie Land to go to the real world — however, she witnesses the roller-coaster lives of humans in the process.
The Greta Gerwig-directed film became the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the 14th highest-grossing flick of all time.
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
Birds of Prey shares what happens to Harley Quinn after her split from Joker. She faces Black Mask, Victor Zsasz and more thugs in the city as she roams around the area without any protection.
However, she soon finds her allies and becomes part of a group of three women.
Bombshell
Robbie starred with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron in the Jay Roach-directed film Bombshell, which follows the accounts of the Fox News women who exposed Roger Ailes’ harassment.
John Lithgow plays Ailes’ role and stars alongside other cast members, including: Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, Mark Duplass, Richard Kind and Brooke Smith.
Dreamland
Set in the 1930s in Texas, Dreamland focuses on a teen bounty hunter living in a small town during the Great Depression who is torn between helping or capturing a bank robber.
Robbie appears in the film along with Finn Cole, Travis Fimmel, Garrett Hedlund, Kerry Condon, Lola Kirke, Darby Camp and Stephen Dinh.
I, Tonya
Based on the interviews with Tonya Harding and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, I, Tonya revolves around the figure skater and her involvement in the 1994 assault on Nancy Kerrigan. It depicts Harding as a victim even after the injured athlete ends up withdrawing from the national championship.
Mary Queen of Scots
Following the events in John Guy’s biography, Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart, the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots highlights the life of the Queen of France at 16, who becomes a widow when she turns 18. Elizabeth I soon rules Scotland and England, and they develop a rivalry to hold the power they have been wanting to have.
Saoirse Ronan appears in the film with Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn and David Tennant, to name a few.
The Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad presents the world’s supervillains — Harley Quinn, King Shark, Peacemaker, Bloodsport and more — who are sent to the Corto Maltese by the government for a search-and-destroy mission.
The main cast members are Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior, among others.