15 Best Cameos by Musicians: From Michael Jackson in 'Men in Black II' to Phil Collins in 'Hook'
Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer'
Adam Sandler was the main lead in The Wedding Singer, but Billy Idol stole the spotlight for a moment when he made a cameo in one of the movie's scenes.
The "Eyes Without a Face" singer, who played himself, told Sandler's Robbie what he thought of Glenn, portrayed by Matthew Glave.
"All he cares about are possessions. Fancy cards, CD players, even women are possessions to him," said Idol, to which Robbie responded, "See Billy Idol gets it, I don't know why she doesn't get it?"
Blink-182 in 'American Pie'
For less than a minute, Blink-182 completed the American Pie movie by recording a scene on the last day of the filming.
"We have a small part where we're a band playing in the background. It's called East Great Falls, and it's about four high school students that are trying to get laid before they graduate, and we're like a band playing in one of the scenes and we get a couple of lines," bassist Mark Hoppus said in a 1998 interview.
Bruce Springsteen in 'High Fidelity'
The John Cusack-led film High Fidelity brought Bruce Springsteen into the fold to portray himself despite feeling nervous about it. He was seen picking his guitar in one scene, and it immediately became one of the unforgettable parts of the flick.
David Bowie in 'Zoolander'
David Bowie, who died in January 2016, made a cameo in the 2001 comedy film Zoolander. He entered the picture when Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson's characters faced off during their famous "walk-off," and Bowie played himself as a judge in the competition.
George Harrison in 'Monty Python's Life of Brian'
The Beatles member George Harrison not only starred in Monty Python's Life of Brian but also saved the film from being canceled due to its controversial subject of religion.
"They pulled out on the Thursday," Terry Gilliam revealed to The Guardian in 2003. "The crew was supposed to be leaving on the Saturday. Disastrous. It was because they read the script... finally."
Fortunately, Eric Idle found a way to save the day by calling Harrison, who was in Hollywood at the time, to share he was having some money issues to fund the film. Harrison called his business manager, Denis O'Brien, and invested in the project.
Aside from helping the film make it to the big screen, Harrison also played the cameo role of Mr. Papadopoulos.
Gwen Stefani in 'The Aviator'
Gwen Stefani, who played Jean Harlow, surprised moviegoers when she appeared in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator with Leonardo DiCaprio. The filmmaker reportedly discovered her because his daughter was a fan of her then-group, No Doubt.
Kanye West in 'The Love Guru'
Mike Myers' The Love Guru had Kanye West on board, and the Yeezy founder only delivered one line: "I love hockey!"
Keith Richards in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End'
The Rolling Stones member Keith Richards became a pirate in the Johnny Depp-led film Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. The rocker played the role of Jack Sparrow's father, Captain Edward Teague, who retired from his role as the Pirate Lord of Madagascar.
Richards reprised his role in the next Pirates of the Caribbean installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
Madonna in 'Vision Quest'
Madonna marked her first-ever major motion picture appearance in Vision Quest, playing the role of a singer at a local bar.
Reflecting on the "Back That Up To The Beat" hitmaker's appearance, Matthew Modine told Yahoo Movies that Madonna looked like Boy George then.
"The producers were saying this girl was going to be such a big star, but I remember people not really being impressed," he stated.
Marilyn Manson in 'Party Monster'
The biographical crime drama Party Monster saw Marilyn Manson's performance as drag queen Christina Superstar. The film followed the story of a party organizer who hits rock bottom following his admission about killing his drug dealer and roommate, Angel Melendez.
Michael Jackson in 'Men in Black II'
Men in Black franchise added Michael Jackson to the list of its guest cast members for the second film installment. The "Smooth Criminal" singer appeared as Agent M, though he was initially tapped to play a different role.
"I was going to make him an alien and he said, 'No, I want to wear the 'Men in Black' suit," director Barry Sonnenfeld recalled in his interview with Business Insider. "So we figured out how to do that and it worked out. He was lovely."
Phil Collins in 'Hook'
Phil Collins shocked fans of Steven Spielberg when he appeared in the filmmaker's project Hook. He joined the team as Inspector Good, a policeman who received reports about children.
Tom Jones in 'Mars Attacks!'
Playing himself in Mars Attacks!, Tom Jones serenaded concert attendees where an attack happened. He fled the scene with the other characters and controlled a jet to temporarily stay in the caves of Lake Tahoe.
Jones reappeared at the end and sang his track "It's Not Unusual" when the Martians lost the battle.
Tom Petty in 'The Postman'
Tom Petty was reportedly grateful even when he only appeared a few times in The Postman, a 1997 film directed by Kevin Costner. The singer, who played Bridge City Mayor, said he felt he needed to do something at the time, so he accepted the director's offer.
"I was, like, lost. The band had stopped touring. I lived alone," Petty told Rolling Stone. "I needed to do something with my time. And this [The Postman] sounded perfect, so I took off and went up to Washington, in the middle of the woods somewhere, bald eagles going over and freezing cold in July."
ZZ Top in 'Back to the Future III'
Back to the Future III witnessed ZZ Top play the song "Doubleback" during a concert attended by Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown.
Although people on set thought they were only extras, director Robert Zemeckis said the band was specially selected for the role because they "did not just want a classic fiddle band."
He shared, "We wanted to put a little spin on it, so we were able to convince ZZ Top to come down and put some period clothes on and come and play with the band."