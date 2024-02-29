15 Best Cameos by Musicians: From Michael Jackson in 'Men in Black II' to Phil Collins in 'Hook'

Adam Sandler was the main lead in The Wedding Singer, but Billy Idol stole the spotlight for a moment when he made a cameo in one of the movie's scenes.

The "Eyes Without a Face" singer, who played himself, told Sandler's Robbie what he thought of Glenn, portrayed by Matthew Glave.

"All he cares about are possessions. Fancy cards, CD players, even women are possessions to him," said Idol, to which Robbie responded, "See Billy Idol gets it, I don't know why she doesn't get it?"