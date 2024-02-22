10 Best Movies Directed By Martin Scorsese: 'GoodFellas,' 'The Irishman' and More
GoodFellas
Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas, a film adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy, explores the story of Henry Hill and his life in the Mafia before becoming an informant. He soon faces prison time while trying to move up the ranks.
Following his involvement in the cocaine trade and the biggest heist in U.S. history, he approaches unexpected people to protect himself.
The film earned many accolades, including the National Society of Film Critics Award, British Academy Film Award, Venice Film Festival and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.
Hugo
Based on Brian Selznick's book The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Scorsese's Hugo chronicles the life of an orphan living in a train station in Paris in the 1930s. He takes on the job of maintaining the station's clocks, but he also gets curious about the mystery surrounding his late father's automaton and notebook.
Raging Bull
Following the events in Jake LaMotta's memoir Raging Bull: My Story, the 1980 film Raging Bull unfolds the boxing champion's journey in the sports scene until his jealousy and paranoia send him to the lowest point of his life.
Robert De Niro appears in the film and portrays the titular role of the late boxer.
Mean Streets
Another De Niro-led Scorsese film, Mean Streets tells the story of an Italian-American whose friend owes money from loan sharks. They embark on a full-of-action journey to avoid the dangers the debts may cause.
Aside from De Niro, Harvey Keitel, David Proval, Amy Robinson, Victor Argo and Cesare Danova also appear in the movie.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Based on David Grann's book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon follows the relationship between World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone). A wealthy rancher, Ernest's uncle, orders him to marry Mollie and kill her family and other Osage to benefit from them.
The Departed
DiCaprio takes on the role of Trooper Billy Costigan Jr. in Scorsese's 2006 film The Departed. A remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, the flick follows a South Boston cop mission to infiltrate a gang crew. Meanwhile, a career criminal does the same to the police department as ordered by his bosses.
While doing their assignments, they also launch their attempts to learn the truth about each other's identities.
Shutter Island
A U.S. Marshal (DiCaprio)starts investigating the disappearance of an asylum patient, who is also a notorious murderer in Scorsese's Shutter Island. Together with his new partner, they discover the gruesome and scary sides of the facility while doing their best to stay alive.
The movie features Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson and Ted Levine, to name a few.
The Irishman
One of Scorsese's masterpieces in the 2010s, The Irishman introduces De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in one project.
After getting into the twisted world of crime and politics, a former union delivery truck driver recounts his life as a hitman for the Italian-American Mafia while staying in a nursing home. He recounts the unsolved mysteries in history, including the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, a union boss.
It is based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, which chronicles the life of the mafia hitman named Frank Sheeran.
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street revisits the life of former stockbroker and financial criminal-turned-motivational speaker Jordan Belfort, covering the beginning of his career until his arrest due to fraud and corruption.
DiCaprio plays the main role and stars alongside Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal and Jon Favreau, among others.
The Last Temptation of Christ
Scorsese tells the life of Jesus Christ in the emotional and controversial epic religious film The Last Temptation of Christ.
"This film is not based on the Gospels, but upon the fictional exploration of the eternal spiritual conflict," the disclaimer reads, as it shows the novel's depiction of Jesus Christ facing different temptations, including lust, depression and fear.