10 Best Movies Directed By Martin Scorsese: 'GoodFellas,' 'The Irishman' and More

Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas, a film adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy, explores the story of Henry Hill and his life in the Mafia before becoming an informant. He soon faces prison time while trying to move up the ranks.

Following his involvement in the cocaine trade and the biggest heist in U.S. history, he approaches unexpected people to protect himself.

The film earned many accolades, including the National Society of Film Critics Award, British Academy Film Award, Venice Film Festival and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.