Home > Photos > Netflix PHOTOS 12 Best Netflix Original Movies: 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Da 5 Bloods,' 'The Irishman' and More Source: NETFLIX

All Quiet on the Western Front

Source: NETFLIX

Based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front tells the story of a young soldier who enlists in the Imperial German Army amid World War I in 1917. Together with his pal, he hopes to become a hero and survive the battle. However, he discovers the truth about war during his journey and realizes it does not look like the same as what he thought. Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front serves as the third film adaptation of the book following the 1930 and 1979 flicks.

Article continues below advertisement

Da 5 Bloods

Source: NETFLIX

Da 5 Bloods explores the lives of four Black veterans as they return to Vietnam for a mission to recover the gold bars and the body of their late pal, both of which they lost during a napalm strike. Spike Lee's 2020 original Netflix film highlights their struggles when they face the horrors of their past to move on from everything.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Source: NETFLIX

The titular character, Pinocchio, gets a reimagination in director Guillermo del Toro's film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The 2022 flick, based on Carlo Collodi's The Adventures of Pinocchio, tackles a woodcarver's encounter with a magical puppet made of pine wood planted by his late son. While del Toro's creation flaunts its uniqueness among the other adaptations, it still has the source material's darkness that tickles viewers' minds.

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage Story

Source: NETFLIX

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as a married couple going through a harsh and thorny divorce in Marriage Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Roma

Source: NETFLIX

The 2018 Netflix original movie Roma leaves a great impression by presenting the whole material in black-and-and-white format. It tells the story of a housekeeper named Cleo, who serves an upper-middle-class Mexican family and cares for the four children. The patriarch's infidelity affects the whole family, leading Sofía to take Cleo and her kids to take a much-needed break.

Article continues below advertisement

Society of the Snow

Source: NETFLIX

Based on the true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster, Society of the Snow takes the viewers back to the scene of the tragedy in the heart of the Andes. The Uruguayan Air Force flight 571 carries 45 passengers, including the rugby team members. While hoping for a rescue to arrive each day, they continue losing survivors due to extreme weather conditions and hunger. In the hopes of surviving the desperate situation until help comes, they force themselves to commit cannibalism by consuming the bodies of the deceased passengers.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Source: NETFLIX

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs features six short films about people living in 19th-century post-Civil War America: a cheerful cowboy, a bank robber, a woman searching for her husband, a traveling promoter, a prospector and passengers in a stagecoach.

Article continues below advertisement

The Irishman

Source: NETFLIX

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman stars Hollywood's best trinity — Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Based on the 2004 memoir of Frank Sheeran, I Heard You Paint Houses, the flick shows an Irish-American World War II veteran sharing his time as a hitman while staying in a nursing home. Once worked as a truck driver, the hitman gets involved with a Teamster tied to organized crime in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix also has original animated movies, and the list includes The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Starring Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Olivia Colman and Abbi Jacobson, it explores a family's road trip before Katie's first year at film school. But electronic devices suddenly come to life, prompting them to think of a way to save each other amid the technological revolution on the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

The Two Popes

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Following the story of Anthony McCarten's play The Pope, Netflix's The Two Popes explores Pope Benedict XVI's attempt to change Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio's plan to resign as an archbishop. They need to resolve the issues to create a new path for the Catholic Church.

Article continues below advertisement

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Source: NETFLIX

Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, Tick, Tick... Boom! is about a promising theater composer who feels pressured to create something impressive before running out of time. Before turning 30, he needs to deliver his make-or-break performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Trial of the Chicago 7

Source: NETFLIX

Based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants following protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the Trial of the Chicago 7 revisits the lives of the anti-Vietnam War protesters as they help each other in the legal fight despite their clashing philosophies.