10 Best New Shows or Movies to Watch Between Christmas and New Year's Day
Best. Christmas. Ever!
Starring Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño, Netflix's Best. Christmas. Ever! tells the story of a pair living in a small apartment who rediscover the magic of Christmas when the Sanders and Jennings families are brought together.
The film was instantly successfully, as it debuted at No. 1 on Netflix after its release in November. It also scored the No. 2 spot in the Global Top 10.
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Steve Sartisano's life became the center of the Netflix documentary Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare, decades after he founded the Challenger Foundation, a wilderness camp for troubled teens. The camp initially garnered attention for "saving the lives" of countless young people, but accusations of child abuse and negligent homicide emerged years later.
Dashing Through the Snow
Many people can relate to Ludacris' role — he plays Eddie Garrick — in the Tim Story-directed Disney+ film Dashing Through the Snow. The titular character, a social worker, suffers from a traumatic experience that makes him question the real magic of Christmas.
The flick also features Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Madison Skye Validum, Ravi Patel and Gina Brillon, to name a few.
Disney 100: A Century of Dreams
For viewers who grew up as Disney fans, they can opt to revisit the company's journey before reaching its 100th anniversary. The documentary special, Disney 100: A Century of Dreams, shares Walt Disney's attempt to create a character before reaching success with Mickey Mouse.
In addition, it shows Disney's way of sharing magic through its theme parks and flicks.
EXmas
Released on November 17, 2023, Amazon Prime Video's EXmas shares the biggest plot twist in Graham Snoop's (Robbie Amell) life when he finds his ex-fianceé celebrating Christmas with his family, although they have broken up for nearly a year. The rom-com Christmas content also stars Leighton Meester, Kathryn Greenwood and Michael Hitcock.
The flick made it to the top of Florida's best Christmas movies, beating Violent Night, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Die Hard.
Family Switch
Netflix dropped the comedy film Family Switch on November 30, showing Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms portray the titular roles of Jess Walker and Bill Walker, respectively. Based on the 2010 book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the film tells the story of family members experiencing body swapping before Christmas Day.
It Lives Inside
While Christmas and New Year are all about positive emotions, It Lives Inside creeps into viewers' skins as the supernatural horror film explores the life of an Indian-American teenager who unleashes a demonic entity that grows stronger because of her loneliness.
"Desperate to fit in at school, Sam rejects her East Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. However, when a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage to defeat it," the official synopsis reads.
Letterkenny
For a longer date night, the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny provides the full 12th and final season just in time for the holidays. It tells the story of the members of a rural Ontario community and the different types of people living in the area.
Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, Tyler Johnston, Andrew Herr, Dylan Playfair and K. Trevor Wilson starred in all 12 seasons of the show.
Sound of Freedom
Sound of Freedom offers a thrilling night to viewers as it tells the story of a former U.S. government agent who goes on a mission to rescue children who are trafficked in Columbia. The Alejandro Monteverde-directed flick, which became one of the most successful independent films in history, features Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Eduardo Verástegui, Javier Godino and Kurt Fuller, among others.
The Holdovers
Paul Giamatti brings tears and laughter in his 2023 flick, The Holdovers. He plays the role of a bad-tempered history teacher who is forced to stay at a remote prep school with troubled students who have nowhere to go during the holiday break.
The film will arrive on Peacock on December 29, a month after its nationwide release.