Best Parental Control App for Your Family

First of All, What is Bark?

Bark is a comprehensive parental control app and service provider that empowers parents to monitor their children's online activities. Whether it's content monitoring, screen time management, website blocking, or location tracking, Bark provides a suite of tools tailored to ensure a child's digital safety.

If you are searching for an even more comprehensive parental control solution for your child’s phone, Bark has you covered. Not only does Bark offer robust monitoring features through its app, but it also provides families with the additional option of purchasing the Bark Phone for their child. Parents can select from various plan options, with four distinct monthly service tiers designed to meet diverse family requirements.

Moreover, each phone plan comes bundled with a Bark Premium subscription, ensuring that all kids, devices, and accounts within the family are covered. If you're already a Bark Premium subscriber, the company will adjust your plan and prorate the remaining amount, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Bark offers flexibility for parents to find solutions that best suit their needs. For parents who are interested in Bark features but not the Bark Phone, you can subscribe to Bark Premium as an a-la-carte item and install the app into an existing device. Bark Premium works on iPhones, Android phones, tablets, and more!