From Oro to Komodo: A-Listers Can't Get Enough of These Miami Hot Spots
Miami's vibrant food scene is forever evolving, which is why celebrities are constantly flocking down to the Sunshine State.
Check out three beloved restaurants below!
ORO
ORO Miami is a South Beach dining experience that captures the "duality" of the city, with a menu that reflects the multicultural "mosaic" that thrives in Miami.
"ORO was born from a vision to create an experience that transcends dining—where luxury meets authenticity, and every detail is designed to immerse guests in elegance, flavor and artistry," owner Philippe Kalifa exclusively tells OK!. "Inspired by Parisian sophistication and Miami’s vibrant energy, ORO is undeniably feminine, s---, elegant and effortlessly captivating. From the soft glow of its golden lamps to its rich textures and refined details, it exudes sensuality and exclusivity. More than just aesthetics, ORO is an emotion — an unforgettable journey of flavors, textures and impeccable service. The venue blends opulent design with a world-class menu, creating a haven for those who seek both elegance and excitement.
"After living in South Beach for 20 years, opening on Lincoln Road felt like the natural choice," Kalifa adds. "Its vibrant atmosphere and cultural richness perfectly align with my vision for an upscale entertainment and dining venue. The area's dynamic energy and diverse clientele make it the ideal location for a luxury rooftop restaurant. Plus, its accessibility and strong appeal to both residents and visitors further solidified my decision."
Gekkō
Gekkō — located in the Brickell neighborhood — is the brainchild of the Groot Hospitality and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.
"Gekkō was born from a desire to merge the energy of nightlife with the sophistication of a world-class dining experience. We wanted to create something that felt immersive – where fine dining, bold design, and cultural flair intersect," Groot Hospitality COO Chris Cuomo shares. "The inspiration came from both the elegance of Japanese cuisine and the electric atmosphere of Miami after dark. Brickell is the heartbeat of modern Miami – it’s fast-paced, stylish, and always evolving. After opening Komodo in Brickell close to a decade ago, we felt it was the perfect neighborhood to introduce Gekkō – a concept that blends high-end dining with a vibrant, late-night vibe."
Bad Bunny also had a hand in bringing Gekkō to life.
"Collaborating with Bad Bunny was incredible," Cuomo reveals. "He brought his vision, creativity, and attention to detail to every aspect — from the mood lighting to the playlist. He understands culture in a deep way and was passionate about making Gekkō more than just a restaurant — it had to be an experience."
Komodo
Komodo brings South East Asian cuisine to an establishment that fuses together elevated meals and nightlife.
"Miami’s bold personality is woven into every inch of Komodo. From the s--- lighting to the multi-level layout and signature 'bird’s nest' seating, the space feels as lively and seductive as the city itself," Cuomo says. "The music, the people, the energy – it all mirrors the pulse of Miami nightlife and culture."
"Our Peking Duck is iconic — it’s carved tableside and has become a must-have for first-time visitors," he notes. "The Lobster Dynamite, Wasabi Lemon Pepper Chicken Karaage, Char Sui Chinese Ribs, King Crab Buri Bop, Cloud 23 NY Strip are other favorites. And our cocktails, like the Matcha Martini and Pikachu, are just as thoughtfully crafted as the food."
Make sure to check out any of these hotspots as soon as possible!