From Oro to Komodo: A-Listers Can't Get Enough of These Miami Hot Spots

ORO Miami is a South Beach dining experience that captures the "duality" of the city, with a menu that reflects the multicultural "mosaic" that thrives in Miami.

"ORO was born from a vision to create an experience that transcends dining—where luxury meets authenticity, and every detail is designed to immerse guests in elegance, flavor and artistry," owner Philippe Kalifa exclusively tells OK!. "Inspired by Parisian sophistication and Miami’s vibrant energy, ORO is undeniably feminine, s---, elegant and effortlessly captivating. From the soft glow of its golden lamps to its rich textures and refined details, it exudes sensuality and exclusivity. More than just aesthetics, ORO is an emotion — an unforgettable journey of flavors, textures and impeccable service. The venue blends opulent design with a world-class menu, creating a haven for those who seek both elegance and excitement.

"After living in South Beach for 20 years, opening on Lincoln Road felt like the natural choice," Kalifa adds. "Its vibrant atmosphere and cultural richness perfectly align with my vision for an upscale entertainment and dining venue. The area's dynamic energy and diverse clientele make it the ideal location for a luxury rooftop restaurant. Plus, its accessibility and strong appeal to both residents and visitors further solidified my decision."