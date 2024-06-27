8 Best Rom-Coms Coming Out This Year: 'It Ends With Us,' 'A Family Affair' and More

Blake Lively leads It Ends With Us, a Justin Baldoni-directed film based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

It follows the story of a woman who faces her past trauma following an incident. She deals with more complicated things after her first love reappears in her life.

Baldoni also stars in the film alongside Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter and Hasan Minhaj.

It Ends with Us will be released on August 9.