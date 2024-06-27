8 Best Rom-Coms Coming Out This Year: 'It Ends With Us,' 'A Family Affair' and More
It Ends With Us
Blake Lively leads It Ends With Us, a Justin Baldoni-directed film based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.
It follows the story of a woman who faces her past trauma following an incident. She deals with more complicated things after her first love reappears in her life.
Baldoni also stars in the film alongside Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter and Hasan Minhaj.
It Ends with Us will be released on August 9.
A Family Affair
Zac Efron and Joey King's highly anticipated film will arrive on Netflix on June 28 after previously being canceled.
Directed by Richard LaGravenese, A Family Affair tells the life of a young woman who works for a movie star as an assistant. However, things change when he falls in love with her mother.
Nicole Kidman joins the cast member and appears alongside Kathy Bates, Shirley MacLaine and Liza Koshy.
Wolfs
Formerly known as Project Artemis, Sony's film Wolfs will be released on July 12 in theaters and on streaming sites.
In the film, a NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and a marketing specialist are brought together during the 1960s Space Race. They work together to improve NASA's public image, but the marketing maven gets assigned to stage a fake moon landing as backup since the White House expects the space mission to succeed.
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in the Greg Berlanti-directed film.
A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow
A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow follows the story depicted in Laura Taylor Namey's book of the same name.
Maia Reficco's Lila leaves Florida to spend her summer in London. She later meets Kit Connor's character and falls in love with him.
Our Little Secret
Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth star together in the upcoming film Our Little Secret, directed by Stephen Herek.
The film — which also features Ian Harding, Chris Parnell and Jon Rudnitsky — explores the loves of ex-lovers who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering that their new partners are siblings.
Find Me Falling
An aging rock star decides to go to a Mediterranean island after a failed comeback album in the film Find Me Falling. But as he tries to get himself together, his life becomes more complicated due to the visitors he meets — including a former lover.
"This film is a love letter to Cyprus, and I hope that it transports audiences and gives them a little bit of magical escapism," writer/director Stelana Kliris told Tudum of the project. "Plus, there was nothing better than walking out on set on a cliff overlooking the endless blue horizon of the Mediterranean Sea. You can't ask for a better 'view from the office!'"
Meet Me Next Christmas
Meet Me Next Christmas is an upcoming Netflix film featuring Christina Milian and Pentatonix. It unveils the life of a woman whose search for a fairytale-like romance pushes her to be in a competitive race to score a ticket to the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert in New York City.
Kinda Pregnant
Amy Schumer and Adam Sandler will deliver a hilarious love story in Kinda Pregnant. The upcoming film follows the story of a woman who starts wearing a fake pregnancy belly following her best friend's conception.
Her journey later leads her to the man of her dreams.