14 Best Rom-Coms to Watch Before Valentine's Day

best rom coms to watch before valentines day
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube; Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube; Netflix/YouTube
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

50 First Dates

first dates
Source: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube

Starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, Peter Segal's 50 First Dates tells the story of a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman as soon as they meet. However, he learns about her short-term memory loss that prevents her from remembering him the next day.

Despite that, he dedicates himself to winning her heart all over again each and every day.

About Time

about time
Source: Universal Pictures UK/YouTube

Richard Curtis-directed film About Time chronicles a man who discovers he can travel through time, and that men in the family have such an ability. To change his world, he decides to travel back in time in pursuit of winning a woman's heart until she falls in love with him. He does everything perfectly with the help of his ability, only to find out he cannot save himself from all the sorrowful and disheartening moments in life.

Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson play the leading roles in the film.

Always Be My Maybe

always be my maybe
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Two childhood friends reunite in San Francisco after 15 years in Always Be My Maybe. But when they meet again, they realize their lives are different, but they still have the same feelings for each other.

The romantic comedy film, released in 2019, stars Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Salto, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang and Keanu Reeves, to name a few.

Before Sunrise

before sunrise
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

Before Sunrise highlights the life of a man and a woman who meet on a Eurail train and get off together in Vienna. For one night, they learn more about themselves, and parting ways becomes more difficult.

Ethan Hawke appears in the film with Julie Delpy, Andrea Eckert, Hanno Pöschl and Erni Mangold, among others.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

breakfast at tiffanys
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

Based on the novel by Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany's follows the journey of a young woman who meets a young man while searching for a rich, older man to marry. However, their love story gets complicated afterward.

Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal and Buddy Ebsen were part of the film's cast members.

Clueless

clueless
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

The star-studded romantic-comedy film Clueless is about a popular teenager who attends a Beverly Hills high school. She also becomes a matchmaker of two teachers and a transformation guru for a new student, who becomes more popular than her afterward.

Later on, she decides to go through her own spiritual transformation and experiences a life-changing event.

Crazy Rich Asians

crazy rich asians
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Award-winning 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians shares the journey of a woman as she tries to win everyone's hearts after discovering that her boyfriend is an extremely wealthy bachelor. While dealing with social status issues, she faces his disapproving mother who refuses to give them and their relationship her blessing.

MORE ON:
Valentine's Day
Crazy, Stupid, Love

crazy stupid love
Source: Max/YouTube

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore join the ensemble of cast members of Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011. The Glenn Ficarra and John Requa-directed film is about a couple trying to save their dying marriage after his wife's infidelity.

Love, Simon

love simon
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Love, Simon explores the life of a teenager in high school as the only person who knows about his sexuality constantly blackmails him. While hiding his sexuality, he falls in love with an anonymous internet user who turns out to be his classmate.

Nick Robinson leads the movie and stars alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherina Langford, Alexandra Shipp and Logan Miller.

Serendipity

serendipity
Source: Miramax/YouTube

The star-studded 2001 film Serendipity focuses on the reunion of a man and a woman 10 years after their first meeting. While Jonathan (John Cusack) believes in love at first sight, Sara (Kate Beckinsale) says she wants destiny to decide whether they can be together again.

The Big Sick

the big sick
Source: Amazon Studios/YouTube

Based on the real-life love story of writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick is about a couple who face issues because of their cultural differences as Pakistani and American. Aside from their families, they need to deal with a life-changing illness that challenges them even more.

The Holiday

the holiday
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law lead the 2006 film The Holiday and tell the story of two women who bump into locals while enjoying their break after their failed relationships. The Nancy Meyers-directed film also has Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell and Edward Burns as supporting characters.

The Proposal

the proposal
Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

People's Choice Award winner, The Proposal, follows the story of a book editor who claims she is engaged to her assistant. While he agrees to the setup, he makes a few conditions before helping her keep her visa status in the U.S.

Sandra Bullock won Best International Actress at the Rembrandt Awards and the Choice Movie: Dance and Choice Movie Actress: Romantic Comedy at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards for her role in the film.

It also earned the BMI Film Music Award at the 2010 BMI Film and TV Awards.

To All the Boys I Loved Before

to all the boys i loved before
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Following the story of Jenny Han's novel of the same name, To All the Boys I Loved Before serves as the first installment of the franchise and introduces Lara Jean to viewers. It shares the story of a shy high school junior who writes letters to boys she falls in love with but keeps them in her closet.

One day, her little sister gets her letters, and her admiration for the boys suddenly becomes public.

