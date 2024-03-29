10 Best Selena Gomez Music Videos: 'Love On,' 'Lose You to Love Me' and More
Bad Liar
Selena Gomez takes everyone back to their respective high school eras in the "Bad Liar" music video. It depicts the singer playing multiple roles — a high school student, a teacher and a parent — for the material to deliver its message about forbidden love and the hidden desires of a person.
It also adds a grainy effect and muted color to perfect the 1970s setting of the music video.
Calm Down
Featuring Gomez's collaborator Rema, the "Calm Down" music video shows both musicians performing the song while telling the story of a young woman at a local club. A man approaches him and tries to win her trust by proving his pure intentions for her.
Speaking about what inspired the song and music video, Rema told Billboard how a personal event pushed him to make it.
"I was at a party, and a couple of girls walked in, and I saw a girl in yellow. I wanted to talk to her and her friends were being really stuck up. They didn't really want to chat. And I was like, 'Yo, just calm down. Let's have a chat.' And then she actually calmed down, and we started talking and dancing," said Rema.
He continued, "When she left the party, she was on my mind, and I wanted to see her again. That was it. I walked in the studio fresh out of that emotion."
Come & Get It
The Anthony Mandler-directed music video "Come & Get It" features Gomez dropping symbols by performing in different settings and costumes. The scenes suggest her personal growth and self-discovery as she takes control of her life.
She released the song in 2013 as part of her debut solo studio album, Stars Dance.
Fetish
Gomez's music video for "Fetish" has dreamy effects as it shows the songstress interacting with random items inside a house and looking free while taking a stroll outside.
Gomez and music video director Petra Collins sat for an interview with Dazed Digital to address the speculations about whether it was about sexual fetishes.
"When I first heard 'Fetish,' I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It's one of my favorite genres to make a female look strong," Collins said.
Gomez added, "I made it very clear to [Petra] that I didn't see 'Fetish' how most people know the word at face value. When most people hear the word 'Fetish,' they think of S&M and all that sexual s---, but [Petra] didn't."
Hands to Myself
The accompanying music video for Gomez's "Hands to Myself" unleashes her seductive side. She tries on her lover's clothes while dancing around the house. At some point, she lies and rolls in bed while belting out the tune.
"You get to see these images of what people think love is. It's theatrical, it's movie-like. And all of that you end up seeing ends up being a false reality on both ends. That's what I wanted it to feel like," she explained about the video.
Lose You to Love Me
Shot in black-and-white effect, Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" music video portrays feelings of loneliness, heartbreak and vulnerability. At the same time, it takes viewers to the different process of acceptance, healing and renewal after losing a loved one.
Love On
Gomez shocks her fans with her wardrobe changes in her latest music video for "Love On." Directed by Greg Ohrel, the 31-year-old crooner dazzles throughout the clip as she sports different outfits, including a wedding-themed ballet costume.
The whole music video also presents different vibrant colors, promoting positivity.
Love You Like a Love Song
Surrounded by clubgoers, Gomez takes the stage to sing her track in the "Love You Like a Love Song" music video. While participating in karaoke, she travels through time and experiences different things, including being part of a video game and transforming into a real-life Marie Antoinette.
Single Soon
Gomez enjoys her singleness after dismissing the idea of reconnecting to an ex-lover in "Single Soon" music video. She heads out with her friends while sporting a shimmering mini-dress to celebrate her newfound freedom.
Her onscreen sister also sends her an important voice message, telling her not to "worry about boyfriends."
Who Says
In 2011, Gomez made headlines when she released "Who Says."
Directed by Chris Applebaum, the track's music video intensifies the song's mission to empower individuals by showing Gomez promoting self-love, acceptance and kindness. Its positive message boosts everyone's confidence and gives them a feel-good environment as they listen to the song.