OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Best Selena Gomez Music Videos: 'Love On,' 'Lose You to Love Me' and More

best selena gomez music videos
By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bad Liar

bad liar
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Selena Gomez takes everyone back to their respective high school eras in the "Bad Liar" music video. It depicts the singer playing multiple roles — a high school student, a teacher and a parent — for the material to deliver its message about forbidden love and the hidden desires of a person.

It also adds a grainy effect and muted color to perfect the 1970s setting of the music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Calm Down

calm down
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Featuring Gomez's collaborator Rema, the "Calm Down" music video shows both musicians performing the song while telling the story of a young woman at a local club. A man approaches him and tries to win her trust by proving his pure intentions for her.

Speaking about what inspired the song and music video, Rema told Billboard how a personal event pushed him to make it.

"I was at a party, and a couple of girls walked in, and I saw a girl in yellow. I wanted to talk to her and her friends were being really stuck up. They didn't really want to chat. And I was like, 'Yo, just calm down. Let's have a chat.' And then she actually calmed down, and we started talking and dancing," said Rema.

He continued, "When she left the party, she was on my mind, and I wanted to see her again. That was it. I walked in the studio fresh out of that emotion."

Come & Get It

come get it
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

The Anthony Mandler-directed music video "Come & Get It" features Gomez dropping symbols by performing in different settings and costumes. The scenes suggest her personal growth and self-discovery as she takes control of her life.

She released the song in 2013 as part of her debut solo studio album, Stars Dance.

Article continues below advertisement

Fetish

fetish
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Gomez's music video for "Fetish" has dreamy effects as it shows the songstress interacting with random items inside a house and looking free while taking a stroll outside.

Gomez and music video director Petra Collins sat for an interview with Dazed Digital to address the speculations about whether it was about sexual fetishes.

"When I first heard 'Fetish,' I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It's one of my favorite genres to make a female look strong," Collins said.

Gomez added, "I made it very clear to [Petra] that I didn't see 'Fetish' how most people know the word at face value. When most people hear the word 'Fetish,' they think of S&M and all that sexual s---, but [Petra] didn't."

Article continues below advertisement

Hands to Myself

hands to myself
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

The accompanying music video for Gomez's "Hands to Myself" unleashes her seductive side. She tries on her lover's clothes while dancing around the house. At some point, she lies and rolls in bed while belting out the tune.

"You get to see these images of what people think love is. It's theatrical, it's movie-like. And all of that you end up seeing ends up being a false reality on both ends. That's what I wanted it to feel like," she explained about the video.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

Lose You to Love Me

lose you to love me
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Shot in black-and-white effect, Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" music video portrays feelings of loneliness, heartbreak and vulnerability. At the same time, it takes viewers to the different process of acceptance, healing and renewal after losing a loved one.

Article continues below advertisement

Love On

love on
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Gomez shocks her fans with her wardrobe changes in her latest music video for "Love On." Directed by Greg Ohrel, the 31-year-old crooner dazzles throughout the clip as she sports different outfits, including a wedding-themed ballet costume.

The whole music video also presents different vibrant colors, promoting positivity.

Article continues below advertisement

Love You Like a Love Song

love you like a love song
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Surrounded by clubgoers, Gomez takes the stage to sing her track in the "Love You Like a Love Song" music video. While participating in karaoke, she travels through time and experiences different things, including being part of a video game and transforming into a real-life Marie Antoinette.

Article continues below advertisement

Single Soon

single soon
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

Gomez enjoys her singleness after dismissing the idea of reconnecting to an ex-lover in "Single Soon" music video. She heads out with her friends while sporting a shimmering mini-dress to celebrate her newfound freedom.

Her onscreen sister also sends her an important voice message, telling her not to "worry about boyfriends."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Says

who says
Source: Selena Gomez/YouTube

In 2011, Gomez made headlines when she released "Who Says."

Directed by Chris Applebaum, the track's music video intensifies the song's mission to empower individuals by showing Gomez promoting self-love, acceptance and kindness. Its positive message boosts everyone's confidence and gives them a feel-good environment as they listen to the song.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.