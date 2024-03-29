10 Best Selena Gomez Music Videos: 'Love On,' 'Lose You to Love Me' and More

Featuring Gomez's collaborator Rema, the "Calm Down" music video shows both musicians performing the song while telling the story of a young woman at a local club. A man approaches him and tries to win her trust by proving his pure intentions for her.

Speaking about what inspired the song and music video, Rema told Billboard how a personal event pushed him to make it.

"I was at a party, and a couple of girls walked in, and I saw a girl in yellow. I wanted to talk to her and her friends were being really stuck up. They didn't really want to chat. And I was like, 'Yo, just calm down. Let's have a chat.' And then she actually calmed down, and we started talking and dancing," said Rema.

He continued, "When she left the party, she was on my mind, and I wanted to see her again. That was it. I walked in the studio fresh out of that emotion."