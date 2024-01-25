Home > Photos > Documentary PHOTOS 8 Best True Crime Documentaries: From 'Crazy Love' to 'Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders' Source: Netflix; Lifetime/YouTube

Crazy Love

Directed by Dan Klores and Fisher Stevens, Crazy Love chronicles the relationship between Burt Pugach and his girlfriend, Linda Riss, who was blinded by criminals hired by a New York City attorney. The documentary won the Best Documentary Feature at the San Diego Film Critics Society, Best Documentary at the Boston Society of Film Critics and Best Documentary Feature at the Independent Spirit Award.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

The true-crime documentary series Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case follows the story of a mother and wife named Jolly Joseph who were accused in the Koodathayi Cyanide killing case, where six members of her family got poisoned by cyanide-laced food.

Daughters of the Cult

Sara Mast's Daughters of the Cult is about Ervil LeBaron, the leader of the Church of the First Born Lamb of God, who ordered the murders of his opponents and the former members of the religious fundamental group.

Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders

In 1982, a series of poisoning deaths occurred following drug tampering in the Chicago metropolitan area. Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders follows the stories of the seven victims who consumed acetaminophen capsules laced with potassium cyanide in the murder case.

The Imposter

The Imposter tells the story of Frédéric Bourdin, who pretended to be the missing American boy Nicholas Patrick Barclay. It features Adam O'Brian, Anna Ruben, Cathy Dresbach, Alan Teichman and Ivan Villanueva.

The Keepers

Source: Netflix

The Keepers highlights the unsolved murder of nun and Catholic high school teacher Cathy Cesnik. Her body was found two months after she was reported missing on November 7, 1969, and the culprit remains unknown decades later. The series also dives into her former students' beliefs that the authorities covered something up, as the victim suspected a priest at the high school of sexually abusing students.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a six-hour special documentary exploring the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard following the abuse she went through and her involvement in her mother's murder.

The Central Park Five

The Central Park jogger case led to the creation of The Central Park Five, covering the arrests, trials and convictions of five Black and Hispanic teenagers following an attack in New York City's Central Park. One of the victims, Trisha Meili, fell into a coma for 12 days following the incident involving 30 teenage boys who caused a ruckus and assaulted parkgoers on April 19, 1989. The accused individuals, also referred to as the "Exonerated Five," were freed in 2002.