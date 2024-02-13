12 Best Valentine's Day Movies to Stream: 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Notting Hill' and More
Always Be My Maybe
In Always Be My Maybe, childhood sweethearts Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park) reconnect in San Francisco 15 years after they lost touch. While they still have feelings for each other, their current lives make it hard for a new relationship to bloom.
The Nahnatchka Khan-directed Netflix film, which premiered on Netflix in May 2019, also stars James Saito, Keanu Reeves, Vivian Bang, Michelle Buteau and Daniel Dae Kim.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
An Audrey Hepburn classic, Breakfast at Tiffany's explores the story of a woman who falls in love with a young man after he moves into her apartment building. She finds love while searching for a rich, older man to marry but discovers someone worthy of her.
Apple TV+ currently has the title on its site.
Call Me By Your Name
Based on André Aciman's 2007 novel of the same name, Call Me By Your Name tells the story of a 17-year-old and 24-year-old who find love in the summer of 1983.
The ensemble of cast members includes Armie Hammer, Timotheé Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Peter Spears, Elena Bucci, Marco Sgrosso and Vanda Capriolo, to name a few.
Call Me By Your Name is currently available for viewing on Netflix, Apple TV and Google Play Movies.
If Beale Street Could Talk
A young woman and her childhood friend fall in love and plan their future together. However, an event that leads to his arrest suddenly changes their lives. She and her family start finding ways to clear her lover's name and prove his innocence before the arrival of their child.
KiKi Layne and Stephan James play the titular roles of Clementine "Tish" Rivers and Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt, respectively. Millani Mines and Ethan Barrett portray the younger versions of the characters.
If Beale Street Could Talk is on Google Play Movies, Apple TV and YouTube.
Love, Simon
Simon Sniper, played by Nick Robinson, struggles with his life after receiving a threat from a blackmailer who tells him they will out his sexual orientation to the entire school. He also finds love online and tries to reveal the anonymous classmate's identity.
Love, Simon, which premiered in February 2018, features Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Keiynan Lonsdale. It is currently on Disney+, Amazon and more streaming sites.
Notting Hill
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant teamed up in the classic film Notting Hill, which is about a bookseller and an American actress falling in love with each other after meeting in London's Notting Hill district.
Obvious Child
Amazon, Google Play Movies, Apple TV and more offer the romantic comedy-drama film Obvious Child. It tells the story of a stand-up comedian who gets pregnant after having a one-night stand with a man named Max. She decides to undergo an abortion following the unplanned conception.
Single All The Way
Single All The Way is not only a perfect movie to watch on Christmas Day but also on Valentine's Day.
The film, which Netflix released in December 2021, is about a man who urges his best friend to be his boyfriend once he comes home for Christmas. However, his mother takes him on a blind date.
The Big Sick
A Pakistani stand-up comedian bumps into a graduate student in one of his shows and develops feelings for her afterward in the romantic comedy-drama film The Big Sick. However, their relationship is a little complicated because of his traditional Muslim parents and the sudden illness that affects her.
Viewers can watch the emotional movie on Amazon, Apple TV and more streaming sites.
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Directed by Augustine Frizzell, The Last Letter from Your Lover explores two different stories in the past and present that get interwoven after a journalist starts her journey to know what happened to the people mentioned in the secret love letters she found.
Felicity Jones appeared in the flick alongside Callum Turner, Ben Cross, Joe Alwyn, Shailene Woodley, Diana Kent, Nabhaan Rizwan, Zoe Boyle, Emma Appleton and Ncuti Gatwa.
The Notebook
After Nicholas Sparks' book The Notebook made readers' hearts jump, Nick Cassavetes created a movie adaptation based on Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi's screenplay. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play the titular roles of Noah and Allie, who fall in love in the 1940s.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
The first movie of the film series, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, shares the beginning of Lara Jean Covey's story as a high school junior who writes letters to boys she likes before keeping them in her closet. But one day, the recipients receive the letters, causing chaos.
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo lead the Netflix adaptation, which also features Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor, Madeleine Arthur and more.