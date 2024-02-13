12 Best Valentine's Day Movies to Stream: 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Notting Hill' and More

In Always Be My Maybe, childhood sweethearts Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park) reconnect in San Francisco 15 years after they lost touch. While they still have feelings for each other, their current lives make it hard for a new relationship to bloom.

The Nahnatchka Khan-directed Netflix film, which premiered on Netflix in May 2019, also stars James Saito, Keanu Reeves, Vivian Bang, Michelle Buteau and Daniel Dae Kim.