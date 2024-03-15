10 Best William Shatner Roles: From James T. Kick in 'Star Trek' to Marc in 'Incubus'

William Shatner is one of the Karamazov siblings in the 1958 period drama film The Brothers Karamazov.

In his debut film based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1880 novel, Shatner plays the role of Alexey Karamazov, the youngest of the siblings who is a novice monk and has a short hairstyle. The brothers then face betrayal and murder as they all aim to become their wealthy father's heir.

"Yul Brynner had big cheekbones, and a couple of the other brothers had already been cast," Shatner said of being picked for the role. "They were name actors, and I think the casting people at MGM saw my cheekbones and said, 'He's the guy that should play the younger brother.'"