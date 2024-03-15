10 Best William Shatner Roles: From James T. Kick in 'Star Trek' to Marc in 'Incubus'
Alexey Karamazov in ‘The Brothers Karamazov’
William Shatner is one of the Karamazov siblings in the 1958 period drama film The Brothers Karamazov.
In his debut film based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1880 novel, Shatner plays the role of Alexey Karamazov, the youngest of the siblings who is a novice monk and has a short hairstyle. The brothers then face betrayal and murder as they all aim to become their wealthy father's heir.
"Yul Brynner had big cheekbones, and a couple of the other brothers had already been cast," Shatner said of being picked for the role. "They were name actors, and I think the casting people at MGM saw my cheekbones and said, 'He's the guy that should play the younger brother.'"
Bill in 'Free Enterprise'
Shatner unleashes his comedic side by portraying Bill's role in the 1999 film Free Enterprise. He stars with Eric McCormack, Rafer Weigel and Audie England in the flick, which follows the lives of a director and producer/writer who face career and relationship problems.
Through Shatner's character, they receive the greatest advice that soon helps them land a successful project.
Bob Wilson in 'The Twilight Zone'
The Twilight Zone's episode Nightmare at 20,000 Feet features Shatner, who plays the role of Robert Wilson. He boards a plane with his wife, Julia Wilson (Christine White), and spots a gremlin while on-air. While trying to tell them about the creature on the wing, his wife thinks he needs to be in the sanitarium again.
The episode also includes Christine White, Edward Kemmer, Asa Maynor, and Nick Cravat.
James T. Kirk in 'Star Trek'
Shatner's most famous character, James T. Kirk, is a leader of the crew in the USS Enterprise who seeks to explore new worlds and go to different galactic locations no one has ever gone before in Star Trek.
His performance earned him different accolades, including the Best Actor awards at the 1980 and 1983 Saturn Awards.
Marc in 'Incubus'
Incubus introduces Shatner as Marc, an injured soldier who goes to Nomen Tuum, a seaside community where a healing spring is located. But while on his journey, he meets a satanic witch and a demonic incubus who disturbs people through their dreams.
In the end, he falls in love with the witch named Kia, but a problem arises as she cannot leave her responsibilities.
Allyson Ames, Eloise Hardt, Robert Fortier, Milos Milos and Ann Atmar join Shatner in the flick.
Matt Stone in 'Impulse'
Shatner stars in the 1974 horror thriller film Impulse as Matt Stone, who kills his mother's abusive boyfriend as a form of self-defense. He grows up as a homicidal maniac and conman infamous for murdering women after swindling them.
Rack Hansen in 'Kingdom of the Spiders'
Kingdom of the Spiders introduces Shatner as Rack Hansen in the horror film directed by John Cardos. Mystery starts to arise when an unknown creature kills one of the cows owned by an Arizona farmer. He discovers terrifying spiders in the area and finds out they are responsible for the killings.
The cast members include Natasha Ryan, Marcy Lafferty, Tiffany Bolling, Woody Strode, Altovise Davis, and David McLean.
Stan Fields in 'Miss Congeniality'
Donald Petrie-directed film Miss Congeniality tells the story of a tomboy agent (Sandra Bullock) tasked to go undercover as a Miss United States pageant contestant due to a terrorism threat. Shatner appears as Stanley Fields, the pageant's host.
The Giant Big Head in '3rd Rock From the Sun'
Shatner portrays the role of Big Giant Head in the series 3rd Rock From the Sun. The character initially "speaks" through Harry (French Stewart) until he appears in human form and eventually discloses his identity as Dick's father.
William J. Baxter in 'Big Bad Mama'
William J. Baxter, a dishonest gambler, meets Wilma McClatchie (Angie Dickinson) in the 1974 film Big Bad Mama. The duo falls for each other, but Shatner's character continues to commit more heists with his gang until the police capture him.