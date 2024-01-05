12 of Zac Efron’s Best Movies Aside From ‘High School Musical’: From '17 Again' to 'Neighbors'
17 Again
Zac Efron worked with late actor Matthew Perry in 17 Again, which grossed $139.5 million upon its release in 2009. The movie explores the life of Mike O’Donnell, who became 17 years old again after magically meeting a janitor on a bridge.
The other cast members include Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Knight, Melora Hardin and Hunter Parrish, to name a few.
At Any Price
Efron brought everyone to tears when he played the role of Dean Whippie in the Ramin Bahrani-directed film At Any Price. While it was not able to earn back its multi-million budget, the movie earned praise for highlighting some of the most common family problems people have in real life.
Charlie St. Cloud
In 2010, Efron worked with Amanda Crew in the movie Charlie St. Cloud, which is based on the 2004 book The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud.
The titular protagonist, Burr Steers, establishes a supernatural connection with his brother, who died in an accident. He is soon torn between choosing his late sibling and a new woman in his life.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Efron presented a new side of himself when he played Ted Bundy’s role in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The 2019 true crime drama film coincided with the 30th anniversary of the American serial killer’s execution.
Hairspray
While Efron was not the main star of the 2007 musical romantic comedy film Hairspray, the flick put him under the spotlight after it became one of the best musical films of all time. The movie, based on John Waters’ film of the same name in 1988 and a Broadway musical, tells the story of a teenager who makes it to a local TV dance show.
Aside from Efron, John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer and Amanda Bynes also appeared on it.
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Director Jake Szymanski worked with writers Brendan O’Brien and Andrew Jay Cohen to make the 2016 romantic comedy film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, with Efron and Adam DeVine playing the titular characters.
The flick focuses on the lives of brothers Mike and Dave Stangle, whose adventurous sides often lead them to get out of control during events. To fully enjoy their sister’s Hawaiian wedding, they post an online ad to find their perfect dates but find their match instead.
Neighbors
Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) and Mac Radner (Seth Rogen) find themselves in a complicated situation when they engage in a war with a fraternity next door named Teddy Sanders (Efron). Neighbors then shares how the two parties argue until they resolve the conflict.
The Nicholas Stoler-directed film went on to release the sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.
Parkland
Efron joined the cast members of the historical drama film Parkland, which revisits the events before and after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. The film premiered at the 70th Venice International Film Festival before its theatrical release in 2013, coinciding with the chaotic event’s 50th anniversary.
That Awkward Moment
Efron and Miles Teller worked together in That Awkward Moment, which tells the story of best friends who welcome back their third friend with whom they made a pact with. Despite their promise to avoid commitment, they find themselves in romantic relationships that they are forced to keep private.
The Greatest Showman
The Greatest Showman became a great addition to Efron’s long list of award-winning musicals when the actor starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. It shares the story of P.T. Barnum and his journey to become the first circus showman in the U.S.
The Paperboy
Based on Pete Dexter’s 1995 novel of the same name, The Paperboy tells the real-life-inspired story of Miami reporter Ward Jansen, who investigates a murder case involving a death row inmate in Florida.
We Are Your Friends
Efron played the role of Cole Carter in the 2015 drama We Are Your Friends. The character — a struggling DJ and a former track star — starts taking baby steps to become a major record producer. After struggling for so long, he then gets inspired to work harder after meeting his mentor’s girlfriend.