12 of Zac Efron’s Best Movies Aside From ‘High School Musical’: From '17 Again' to 'Neighbors'

Zac Efron worked with late actor Matthew Perry in 17 Again, which grossed $139.5 million upon its release in 2009. The movie explores the life of Mike O’Donnell, who became 17 years old again after magically meeting a janitor on a bridge.

The other cast members include Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Knight, Melora Hardin and Hunter Parrish, to name a few.