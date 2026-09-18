Hayden Panettiere's Celebration of Life Set for Malibu, Boyfriend Brian Hickerson and Mom Not Invited: Report
Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Details for Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life have been revealed — and the guest list had some shocking omissions.
The actress passed away at 36 years old on August 16 following a suspected drug overdose while she was visiting Greenville, S.C., with her on-again, off again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.
Her close friends, family and former colleagues plan to celebrate her life at a ceremony on Saturday, September 19, in Malibu, Calif., though the guest list will reportedly not include Brian, his brother, Zach, nor Hayden's estranged mom, Lesley Vogel.
According to TMZ, sources close to Hayden revealed that approximately 150 loved ones will gather at a beachside church in Southern California to mourn her death.
The location was reportedly chosen because of the Heroes star's love of the ocean and sea life, especially whales.
Her father, Skip Panettiere, who announced her death, will likely be the only one of her immediate family members in attendance to mourn the loss of his only daughter.
Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere's Rocky Relationship
Brian was staying with Hayden at an Airbnb when she was found unresponsive by his brother, Zach.
According to police reports, the men called 911 and administered CPR, also giving the actress — who struggled with addiction — a dose of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan. After first responders declared her dead, Brian guided them to a "bag of medication" she had been ingesting before her death.
Brian and Hayden had a tumultuous relationship since they first began dating. She accused Brian of physical abuse on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2022. He was sentenced to 45 days in prison in 2021 after pleading no contest to charges of physical violence against her.
- Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Says Family Was Trying to 'Get Rid' of Abusive Boyfriend Brian Hickerson in Scathing Statement After Actress' Death
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- Hayden Panettiere’s Abusive Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Was Emotionless Until Actress Was Pronounced Dead From Suspected Overdose, Police Report Reveals
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'I Know What He's After'
Hayden's mother, with whom she had a contentious relationship throughout her life, has been outspoken in the press about her daughter's death and her disdain for Brian.
"When Brian came into her life, the changes started to occur," Lesley told the Daily Mail. "Very early in the game, I thought he's a modern-day gigolo. I know what he's after."
"My sadness is that everything that I did, her father did, friends did, business people did — we could not break that codependent bond. It is so much more powerful than people understand," she added.
Lesley and Skip shared two children, Hayden and a son, Jansen, who have both passed away. The former couple separated in 2008 and officially divorced in 2016.
Hayden touched on her rocky relationships with both Lesley and Brian in her 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
“Everything was business,” she wrote of her mother managing her career from just eight months old. “I became the confidant and the assistant and the therapist and the shoulder to cry on and everything but her child.”
The star alleged that Lesley told her daughter she "owed her."
Hayden detailed several instances of Brian's abuse in her book, getting candid about why she decided to stay with him time and time again while on her book tour earlier this year.
"I realized I was more afraid of being alone than being abused," she revealed. "In order to be around that kind of behavior, it took dulling my senses and numbing myself with substances in order to silence that rational voice in my head that was telling me exactly what was going on."