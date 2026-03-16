Bethenny Frankel Pushes Controversial Theory About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
March 16 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Bethenny Frankel has put forth a controversial theory regarding the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.
The former Real Housewives of New York City star raised eyebrows on Instagram, suggesting that a rival journalist could be linked to the case.
Bethenny Frankel Raises Rival Journalist Suspicion
On Wednesday night, Frankel shared her thoughts as the search for the missing 84-year-old continued into its 12th day. She noted investigators believe the ransom note was penned by someone “extremely articulate” with connections to Arizona television stations, where Savannah previously worked.
“Is it some competitive journalist that Savannah won, got the gig, broke out, and made all the big bucks, and that person has resentment and wants to get their payday that they deserve?” Frankel questioned her followers, many of whom responded positively to her theory.
Instagram Theory Draws Public Attention
Fans engaged with Frankel’s post, expressing their agreement. “I don’t think you’re wrong,” one commenter stated, while another added, “Oh I’m all over this one.” The public's reaction reflects the widespread concern surrounding Nancy's disappearance.
Nancy was last seen on January 31, dropped off at her home by her son-in-law. She was reported missing the following afternoon after failing to attend her usual virtual church service. Investigators suspect she was kidnapped in her sleep, as a trail of blood was found outside her Tucson home.
- Nancy Guthrie's 'Baffling' Disappearance Might Not Be Kidnapping for Ransom, Claims Ex-FBI Special Agent
- Savannah Guthrie 'Does Not Suspect' Sister Annie and Her Husband in Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnapping, Claims Megyn Kelly
- 'This Is a Highly Personal Crime': FBI Expert Claims Nancy Guthrie’s Alleged Kidnapping Is Not About the 'Money'
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Ransom Demands Add New Questions to Case
The ransom note sent to TMZ demanded $6 million in Bitcoin by February 9. Following the missed deadline, about $152 worth of Bitcoin appeared in the account, raising questions about the kidnappers' intentions.
Savannah Guthrie Pauses Work to Focus on Case
Savannah has stepped away from her role at “Today” to focus on her mother's case. She has filmed emotional appeals with her siblings, asking for information regarding Nancy’s suspected abductor. “Someone out there recognizes this person,” Savannah said in one video.
While Frankel's theory may seem far-fetched, it reflects the community's desperation for answers. The investigation continues, leaving many to wonder who could be responsible for this shocking crime.
As the story evolves, the question remains: will Nancy Guthrie be found? The public hopes for a resolution that brings her home safely.