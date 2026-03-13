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Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case Has 'Been a Clown Show From Day 1' Due to 'Atrocious' Sheriff Chris Nanos, Experts Declare

Composite photo of Chris Nanos, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today/youtube;@savannahguthrie/instagram

'This may be kind of a blueprint for how you don't investigate a case,' Mark Geragos stated.

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March 13 2026, Updated 11:09 a.m. ET

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Renown criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and legal analyst Matt Murphy continue to be shocked over the way Pima Country Sheriff Chris Nanos is handling the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Geragos and Murphy appeared on a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," where Geragos admitted, "This may be kind of a blueprint for how you don't investigate a case and how you don't handle the messaging around the case."

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'The Sheriff Has Been Atrocious'

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Photo of Mark Geragos and Matt Murphy shamed the way Sheriff Chris Nanos has handled the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Mark Geragos and Matt Murphy shamed the way Sheriff Chris Nanos has handled the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

"This sheriff has just been atrocious in my opinion," the lawyer confessed.

Geragos said he believes it was "probably a stranger" who abducted Savannah Guthrie's mother "for money," but things changed as the drama "spiraled out of control" and took over headlines.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Ex-prosecutor Matt Murphy believes the ransom notes were 'all fake.'

"I totally agree with Mark that all roads lead back to sheriff," Matt shared. "I want to be fair, but this has been a clown show from day one."

"I've dealt with Pima County and they were top notch. I don't know what has happened to Pima County..." the ex-prosecutor said.

"Reportedly a bunch of cops fled and did not like working for him, and that he's lost some of his more experienced homicide investigators," Megyn Kelly pointed out.

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Photo of Matt Murphy called out Chris Nanos for not knowing 'what a DNA mixture was.'
Source: @nbcnews/youtube

Matt Murphy called out Chris Nanos for not knowing 'what a DNA mixture was.'

"Chris Nanos demonstrated to an entire nation that he didn't know what a DNA mixture was in one of his interviews. When he said the lab is having trouble with the mixture," he continued. "There's some lab director pulling their hair out when they heard that. It's absurd."

Matt didn't elaborate on that comment, where he was referring to the sheriff claiming that though they found DNA inside Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home that wasn't hers, it could take "months" or a year to analyze since the DNA was "mixed."

Matt added that he believes the ransom notes demanding money in cryptocurrency that were sent to outlets like TMZ "were all fake."

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of A masked and armed man was seen trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: mega

A masked and armed man was seen trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Nancy hasn't been seen since the night of January 31.

Though authorities captured a masked man on her doorbell camera disabling the device, they have not yet identified him. It's still unknown if Nancy is alive, as drops of her blood were found near her front door after she vanished. In addition, the Today star's mom uses a pacemaker and requires daily medication crucial for her health.

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Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Her Mom's Return

Photo of Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.

While Savannah acknowledged her mom may no longer be alive, she's still offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to her mom's "recovery."

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is," the NBC star expressed in an Instagram video. "We need her to come home. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home."

The sheriff recently revealed that authorities believe they have a motive in the alleged kidnapping but declined from sharing that info publicly.

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