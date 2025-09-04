or
Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Jennifer Aniston's 'Lovely' Boyfriend Jim Curtis: 'Happy for Her'

Composite photo of Jennifer Aniston, Bethenny Frankel and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel revealed she dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend Jim Curtis was once romantically involved with Bethenny Frankel.

“I dated Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend and he was a nice guy,” Frankel shared on the September 2 episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast.

Bethenny Frankel is 'Happy' for Jennifer Aniston

Photo of Bethenny Frankel
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel said she's 'happy' for Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m happy for her,” she continued, “and I want to say this the right way. His name is Jim Curtis, and he’s getting a lot of attention because he’s with her now and he’s in like the wellness space.”

Rumblings of Curtis and Aniston being an item began in June when they were spotted getting cozy at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California.

One month later, the two were seen packing on the PDA while on vacation in Spain with friends.

In August, they were spotted hanging out with Courteney Cox, Aniston’s best friend, and Johnny McDaid.

Bethenny Frankel Thinks Jim Curtis' 'Earthiness' Vibes Are Perfect for Jennifer Aniston

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel said she believes Jennifer Aniston 'wants to find love.'

While Curtis has worked in the health and wellness arena for more than two decades as a hypnotherapist, Frankel said they “didn’t get that into” it since she doesn't take it seriously.

“He was earlier in his journey,” she stated. “But with that and with the wellness aspect, there was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston.”

Frankel noted she’s “happy” for Aniston because she believes “she wants to find love.”

“I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her,” she added.

Bethenny Frankel

Jim Curtis Has Been Supportive of Jennifer Aniston

Photo of Bethenny Frankel
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel is 'betting' on Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' relationship.

The Skinnygirl creator claimed her “institutional knowledge” of Curtis, whom she called a “handsome, nice man,” has her “betting” their romance will work out.

“I think this is good,” she concluded. “I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man.”

As OK! reported, Curtis has been very supportive of Aniston, as he appeared at an event she hosted in Los Angeles for her haircare brand, LolaVie.

In a clip from the event, Curtis was seen relaxing on a couch, “lowkey engaging, laughing” with guests while Aniston gave an interview.

“Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself,” an eyewitness told ET. “He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Started Out 'as Friends'

Photo of Jim Curtis
Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston started off as friends.

After a media outlet initially confirmed the pair’s relationship, a source said they were “introduced by a friend and started out as friends."

"Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," they noted. "She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual.”

“She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” another source stated. “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”

