Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Supports Her at LolaVie Event in L.A.: Watch the Adorable Moment

Jennifer Aniston's new man is pulling out all the stops! On Wednesday, August 20, the actress hosted an event in Los Angeles for her haircare brand, LolaVie — and right there to back her up was her hypnotherapist boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

In a clip shared from the event, Curtis was seen lounging on a couch, “lowkey engaging, laughing” with guests while Aniston sat down for an interview with Taylen Biggs. “Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself,” an eyewitness told ET. “He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend showed up to support her LolaVie event in L.A.

As OK! reported, Aniston and Curtis first sparked dating buzz in June when they were spotted getting cozy at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. By July, the two were seen slipping into the back of an SUV in Mallorca, Spain, during the July 4th weekend. They weren’t alone either, as Aniston’s longtime pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka were alongside them.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram LolaVie is Jennifer Aniston's haircare brand.

People later confirmed the relationship, noting the pair are “casually dating and having fun.” “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual,” one insider explained. “She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” another insider added. “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”

Aniston’s love life has always made headlines. She was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later to Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2018.

She’s also been linked to John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, Tate Donovan, Adam Duritz, Daniel McDonald, and was even rumored to have had a fling with Charlie Schlatter.

Source: MEGA A source spilled that Jim Curtis is 'very different from anyone she’s dated before.'

Meanwhile, Curtis is a life coach and author who works in hypnotherapy, and according to a source, “he’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” another source revealed. “This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.”

Interestingly, Aniston and Curtis have actually been connected for years. Sources said they met through one of Curtis’ wellness clients — a circle that includes Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal. “Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously. Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot,” an Us Weekly source said.

Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/Instagram The pair started dating earlier this year, a source claimed.