Bethenny Frankel Reveals How She Felt Before Headline-Making 'SI Swimsuit' Runway Walk: 'It Was Like My Wedding Day'

Although the task may seem scary to some, Frankel made sure she enjoyed the experience. "We all were laughing and having fun. It set the tone for the weekend," the businesswoman continues. "Just as I treat everything, I give it my all. I just wanted to have fun. I was more moved by the people backstage than even what was going on stage. The other models were so inspiring and owning their bodies positively — and not in a performative way. They were actually loving themselves. It was contagious."

To prepare for the major moment, Frankel turned to Heluva Good! Dip to zest up her diet. "I had supermodel snacks! It made everybody listen to what I choose to eat," she says with a laugh. "I've been getting inspired by the different dip flavors, the colorful foods and thinking about why people are so intrigued by what I'm eating. It's the choices that I make, the flavors and the interesting combinations. Now I sort of have some credibility in what I choose to eat and align myself with, because I think people were moved by the walk, but I was just being me."