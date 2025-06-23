Bethenny Frankel Reveals How She Felt Before Headline-Making 'SI Swimsuit' Runway Walk: 'It Was Like My Wedding Day'
Bethenny Frankel revealed what it was really like strutting her stuff on the runway.
The mogul made waves while rocking a string bikini at the Sport's Illustrated fashion show during Miami Swim Week. Now, she's inspiring women everywhere to embrace their bodies.
Frankel chats exclusively with OK! about the big fashion moment, how she's been able to pick the businesses she works with and partnership with Heluva Good! Dip for their limited-edition Host’s Hidden Heluva Good!
Walking the Runway
"I didn't know how big of a deal it was," Frankel says of being asked to walk in the show. "I sadly sweat the small stuff. The big stuff I don't make a big deal about. Everyone around me on the day was, like, 'Today, I just want you to take the day for yourself.' I'm looking at them like, 'They're so weird.' It was like my wedding day, but I'll focus on something that is not important and freak out about it. I was just excited to be invited. It was an inspiring experience."
"The people at Sports Illustrated were so fun. When I was in the dressing room with them and going through the bathing suits, someone handed me something and I'm like, 'Is this a thong?'" the former reality star adds. "But no, don't worry! It wasn't a thong. It was a G-string! I've never in my life worn a thong or a G-string! It's like dental floss!"
Being Inspired by the Experience
Although the task may seem scary to some, Frankel made sure she enjoyed the experience. "We all were laughing and having fun. It set the tone for the weekend," the businesswoman continues. "Just as I treat everything, I give it my all. I just wanted to have fun. I was more moved by the people backstage than even what was going on stage. The other models were so inspiring and owning their bodies positively — and not in a performative way. They were actually loving themselves. It was contagious."
To prepare for the major moment, Frankel turned to Heluva Good! Dip to zest up her diet. "I had supermodel snacks! It made everybody listen to what I choose to eat," she says with a laugh. "I've been getting inspired by the different dip flavors, the colorful foods and thinking about why people are so intrigued by what I'm eating. It's the choices that I make, the flavors and the interesting combinations. Now I sort of have some credibility in what I choose to eat and align myself with, because I think people were moved by the walk, but I was just being me."
Advice for Entrepreneurs
Frankel isn't afraid to take a risk — especially when it comes to coming up with a business idea.
"I learned this so many times this week, this year and the last five years," she says of her best piece of advice. "Every single great success that I've ever had has been someone telling me no. Every single thing. If you talk about the Sports Illustrated walk, someone on my team told me no. They said they would never want me. If you think about Skinnygirl, I was told no by a person who was major in the liquor business that it was an 'f--- you idea.' I was laughed at when I said, 'I think I'm an influencer' by someone I was in a relationship with. You can crowdsource and ask people's opinions, but you have to go with your own gut."
Partnering With Heluva Good! Dip
Frankel is partnering with Heluva Good! Dip to get the word out that consumers can enter for a chance to win their own Host’s Hidden Heluva Good! now through June 27.
"It kind of works with everything," the entrepreneur explains. "It works well as a dip, also as a spread. The Bacon Horseradish Dip would be great on a baked potato or a steak sandwich. The French Onion Dip you can mix into chicken salad because onions are often put in chicken or even tuna salad."
"It's fun to get inspired about entertaining and eating," Frankel adds. "People are inspired by my very simple recipes. It works really well because I like a lot of flavor and thesetypes of food accessories — I'm calling it a food accessory!"