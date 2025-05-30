The Real Housewives of New York City alum just dropped a sizzling Instagram Reel, showing off her toned body in a barely there abstract bikini ahead of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway appearance.

In the flirty clip, the 54-year-old confidently strutted out of a pop-up changing tent, swinging a pair of black boots in each hand and serving major attitude. Her ripped abs, glowing skin and long brunette waves stole the show, while the strappy bikini highlighted every curve and cinched waist.

She finished the look with stacked silver jewelry while playfully lip-syncing to Nelly ’s “Hot in Herre.”

One joked, “Suddenly im sweating,” while another chimed in, “That’s it I’m eating chicken salad for the rest of my life 😂.”

Fans were quick to show love in the comments. “Okay baddie!!!!👏🔥,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Wow Bethenny….. WOW🔥🔥.”

The runway tease comes on the heels of Frankel’s big life update: her recent move to Florida. After years of NYC living, she opened up in a candid video on May 11 about why she finally packed her bags.

Over the years, she’s felt New York has become more “transactional.”

“I haven’t been totally honest with you about this move,” she admitted. “I’ve been pretty lonely the past five or six years. And it started with the pandemic, which gave me license to be the introvert and insular person that everyone is surprised that I am."