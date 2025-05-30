Bethenny Frankel Stuns in Skimpy Bikini Ahead of SI Swimsuit Runway Show: Photos
Bethenny Frankel is bringing the heat to Florida!
The Real Housewives of New York City alum just dropped a sizzling Instagram Reel, showing off her toned body in a barely there abstract bikini ahead of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway appearance.
In the flirty clip, the 54-year-old confidently strutted out of a pop-up changing tent, swinging a pair of black boots in each hand and serving major attitude. Her ripped abs, glowing skin and long brunette waves stole the show, while the strappy bikini highlighted every curve and cinched waist.
She finished the look with stacked silver jewelry while playfully lip-syncing to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”
“Sports Illustrated is heating up Miami #miamiswimweek #miami #swim #hotinhere,” she wrote in the caption, tagging @si_swimsuit.
Fans were quick to show love in the comments. “Okay baddie!!!!👏🔥,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Wow Bethenny….. WOW🔥🔥.”
“Get it girl!!!! You look fabulous! 👏👏,” a third wrote.
One joked, “Suddenly im sweating,” while another chimed in, “That’s it I’m eating chicken salad for the rest of my life 😂.”
The runway tease comes on the heels of Frankel’s big life update: her recent move to Florida. After years of NYC living, she opened up in a candid video on May 11 about why she finally packed her bags.
Over the years, she’s felt New York has become more “transactional.”
“I haven’t been totally honest with you about this move,” she admitted. “I’ve been pretty lonely the past five or six years. And it started with the pandemic, which gave me license to be the introvert and insular person that everyone is surprised that I am."
She continued, “My friends know it very well because I look like a social person, but I’m not! I could be home for days without leaving the house, and the pandemic gave me license to do that.”
The reality star, who shares 15-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, said the two had been talking about leaving New York for a while. After trying the Hamptons and the suburbs, she realized the change she hoped for never came.
“It really became a cave where I was lonely and home and never did anything. The only time I would have fun would be when I would go out of town,” she explained.
Now, she's hoping the sunshine and slower pace in the Sunshine State will help her reset — and maybe even rekindle her love for NYC. Since landing in Florida, Frankel’s been seen enjoying her new surroundings, including turning heads at the Miami Grand Prix.
“I ironically think this move is gonna reinvigorate my relationship with this city,” she said, referring to the Big Apple.
She added, “I have just been keeping this inside, because when you have something going on that you can’t change, you don’t talk about it.”
Her move also comes nearly a year after her breakup with fiancé Paul Bernon. The couple dated for six years before ending things in May 2024.