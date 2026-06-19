or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bethenny Frankel
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hot Girl Era! Bethenny Frankel's Most Sizzling Bikini Moments That Broke the Internet

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

After Bethenny Frankel made her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue debut at 55, OK! rounded up some of the reality star's hottest bikini moments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 19 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Bombshell

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel uploads bikini photos on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel sizzles in every bikini look.

During a sun-soaked trip to the Hamptons, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flaunted her enviable figure in a one-piece swimsuit with white crisscross design, which created the illusion she was wearing nothing but oversized garter bands.

She accessorized with a trucker-style cap and sunglasses.

"The happiest place on earth #hamptons #mdw #happy," Frankel wrote in the caption.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Siren

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

The businesswoman is now a 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' model.

While in Miami, Frankel soaked up some much-needed sunshine while modeling a JMP The Label swimsuit. She relaxed on a white beach lounge chair with her legs crossed, offering an unobstructed view of her svelte physique in a high leg one-piece with a plunging neckline and cutouts. Frankel put on a woven straw hat and darkly tinted sunglasses to complete the look.

She captioned the upload, "D--- I love Miami… these girls speak my language #miami #fitcheck."

Article continues below advertisement

Vacation Mode

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

She made her debut at 55.

The Real Housewives of New York City star basked in the sun while on a large piece of driftwood during a Costa Rica vacation. She sported a black bikini that showcased her toned body.

"Don't put B in a box, I can meditate and ATV all in one trip #yourewelcome #costarica," Frankel shared with her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Poolside Beauty

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel posed for the magazine's issue shot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

"It's hard to pick when it comes to my Electric Picks. Comment SHOP and I'll send you links to the full collection ⚡️ #electricpicks #jewlery," Frankel told her followers while promoting products from Electric Picks Jewelry.

In the jaw-dropping carousel, she put her fit and toned figure front and center in a powder blue bikini with a structured bustier that delicately traced her silhouette. She also sported sharp cat-eye sunglasses with gloss white frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Hotter Than the Sun

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel also made her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' runway debut in 2025.

The Bravo star-turned-entrepreneur opted for an all-light purple look during a seaside escape in March. She wore a two-piece bikini that matched her wide-brimmed sunhat, posing for snaps while enjoying her coastal retreat.

"it's getting hot in here… #yourewelcome #beach," she teased.

MORE ON:
Bethenny Frankel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sun-Kissed Mermaid Vibes

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

The Bravo star is currently dating Shane L. Campbell.

In a December 2025 photoset, the businesswoman donned a chic halter swimsuit embellished with textured floral appliqués. She struck a pose during the boat ride while holding a wine glass, exuding elegance.

Article continues below advertisement

Serving Serious Glam

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

She hard-launched her new relationship on social media.

In a snap featuring Chris Appleton, the Bethenny Ever After star nearly spilled out of her dark brown triangle bikini top with thin straps. She paired the ultra-revealing swimwear with a straw cowboy hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Bringing the Heat

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

She was engaged to Paul Bernon before dating Shane L. Campbell.

Frankel let her ample assets push the limits of her metallic two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun poolside in a July 2025 update.

She wrote, "Soaking up the Hamptons sunshine before the big move to the sunshine state… #summer #hamptons #sunshine #poolday #beachday."

Article continues below advertisement

Beach-Ready Curves

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has been open about her health woes.

Even with a pink crochet dress on, the Skinnygirl founder's figure remained on full display, making summer even hotter.

"School's out for summer. Suns out buns out and starting now fun's out… stay safe, be present, stay hydrated, laugh, swim, hug your friends and babies, and never take yourself too seriously or believe your own BS or the hype. Xo love you guys. Have fun and have the best summer ever! #summer #hamptons #boatday #mommyandme #funinthesun," she added in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Runway Ready

bethenny frankel hottest photos
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

She confirmed was diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease in January.

Before dominating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Florida in May 2025, the former Bethenny headliner dropped a sultry clip that showed her sporting a teeny bikini. The number risked a major wardrobe malfunction as she left little to the imagination while flirtatiously lip-syncing to Nelly's "Hot in Herre."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.