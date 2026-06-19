Hot Girl Era! Bethenny Frankel's Most Sizzling Bikini Moments That Broke the Internet

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Bikini Bombshell

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel uploads bikini photos on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel sizzles in every bikini look. During a sun-soaked trip to the Hamptons, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flaunted her enviable figure in a one-piece swimsuit with white crisscross design, which created the illusion she was wearing nothing but oversized garter bands. She accessorized with a trucker-style cap and sunglasses. "The happiest place on earth #hamptons #mdw #happy," Frankel wrote in the caption.

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Bikini Siren

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram The businesswoman is now a 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' model.

While in Miami, Frankel soaked up some much-needed sunshine while modeling a JMP The Label swimsuit. She relaxed on a white beach lounge chair with her legs crossed, offering an unobstructed view of her svelte physique in a high leg one-piece with a plunging neckline and cutouts. Frankel put on a woven straw hat and darkly tinted sunglasses to complete the look. She captioned the upload, "D--- I love Miami… these girls speak my language #miami #fitcheck."

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Vacation Mode

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram She made her debut at 55.

The Real Housewives of New York City star basked in the sun while on a large piece of driftwood during a Costa Rica vacation. She sported a black bikini that showcased her toned body. "Don't put B in a box, I can meditate and ATV all in one trip #yourewelcome #costarica," Frankel shared with her fans.

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Poolside Beauty

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel posed for the magazine's issue shot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

"It's hard to pick when it comes to my Electric Picks. Comment SHOP and I'll send you links to the full collection ⚡️ #electricpicks #jewlery," Frankel told her followers while promoting products from Electric Picks Jewelry. In the jaw-dropping carousel, she put her fit and toned figure front and center in a powder blue bikini with a structured bustier that delicately traced her silhouette. She also sported sharp cat-eye sunglasses with gloss white frame.

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Hotter Than the Sun

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel also made her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' runway debut in 2025.

The Bravo star-turned-entrepreneur opted for an all-light purple look during a seaside escape in March. She wore a two-piece bikini that matched her wide-brimmed sunhat, posing for snaps while enjoying her coastal retreat. "it's getting hot in here… #yourewelcome #beach," she teased.

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Sun-Kissed Mermaid Vibes

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram The Bravo star is currently dating Shane L. Campbell.

In a December 2025 photoset, the businesswoman donned a chic halter swimsuit embellished with textured floral appliqués. She struck a pose during the boat ride while holding a wine glass, exuding elegance.

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Serving Serious Glam

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram She hard-launched her new relationship on social media.

In a snap featuring Chris Appleton, the Bethenny Ever After star nearly spilled out of her dark brown triangle bikini top with thin straps. She paired the ultra-revealing swimwear with a straw cowboy hat.

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Bringing the Heat

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram She was engaged to Paul Bernon before dating Shane L. Campbell.

Frankel let her ample assets push the limits of her metallic two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun poolside in a July 2025 update. She wrote, "Soaking up the Hamptons sunshine before the big move to the sunshine state… #summer #hamptons #sunshine #poolday #beachday."

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Beach-Ready Curves

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel has been open about her health woes.

Even with a pink crochet dress on, the Skinnygirl founder's figure remained on full display, making summer even hotter. "School's out for summer. Suns out buns out and starting now fun's out… stay safe, be present, stay hydrated, laugh, swim, hug your friends and babies, and never take yourself too seriously or believe your own BS or the hype. Xo love you guys. Have fun and have the best summer ever! #summer #hamptons #boatday #mommyandme #funinthesun," she added in the post.

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Runway Ready

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram She confirmed was diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease in January.