Who Is Bethenny Frankel's New Boyfriend? Meet Shane L. Campbell
May 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Shane L. Campbell Is Dating Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel is happily coupled up with her new boyfriend, Shane L. Campbell.
The former The Real Housewives of New York City star debuted her blossoming romance with Campbell in a May 9 Instagram post, which featured the couple locking lips and embracing under a disco ball.
"If a launch 🚀 is hard this is a diamond… 💎," she captioned the upload.
Frankel previously talked about a new suitor on Instagram in April. Though she did not mention a name at the time, she said she had met a man and had been "texting back and forth" with him before she decided to "shut it down" after things became "a little bread-crumby."
"Months later, we met briefly at a bar. My girlfriend was there. Super fun… did not know if I ever hear from him again, [he] called me to say 'I'd like to see you again.' [He] drove an hour and a half to see me," she revealed.
The reality star said the man was "not like [these] moron men," adding, "Then, we went on a five-hour date. Then, we proceeded to go on several dates which were, like, very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous. Then, I went out of town, and this person said, 'Can I pick you up from the airport? I would love to do that.' Very romantic. Very deliberate. Then [he] had planned a date that I will not specifically disclose what happened on it."
Reminding her fans not to accept the bare minimum, Frankel continued, "There are still amazing men out there. So do not settle. Do not accept breadcrumbs. Do not accept low-hanging fruit and low lifts of just, like, checking in with you and giving you the news and the weather. Like, a man has to have a plan, move the ball forward and show you exactly how they feel about you. You're welcome."
Shane L. Campbell Was First Linked to Bethenny Frankel in April
Frankel hard-launched the relationship weeks after Page Six revealed the twosome were dating.
"Bethenny is the happiest she's ever been and is fully in her intentional dating era," a source told the news outlet.
The Skinnygirl mogul also brought Campbell as her date to the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach, where they were seen "glued together from the moment they stepped into the VIP area of the horse event."
An insider noted the pair "stayed close from the early evening into the night — laughing, whispering and appearing completely wrapped up in each other."
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Shane L. Campbell Is an Investment Banker
Frankel's boyfriend serves as a senior managing director at FTI Capital Advisors, LLC, the investment banking arm of FTI Consulting.
According to the company's official website, Campbell has more than 15 years in "a diverse set of industries, including energy, oil and gas, power and clean tech, environmental services, aerospace and defense, industrial and specialty manufacturing, cannabis, retail and retail software and technology."
His expertise spans "special situation transactions, 363 bankruptcies, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private placements, capital raises, management buyouts and debt recapitalizations," per his About page.
Before joining FTI Consulting, Campbell — who holds a FINRA Series 7 certification — was a partner and managing director at Cronus Partners, LLC. He also worked as an investment banker at Royal Bank of Scotland and an analyst at Dove Consulting.
Shane L. Campbell Has an Economics Degree
Campbell graduated cum laude with a degree in Economics from Princeton University. He then earned his MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in 2007, per his LinkedIn.