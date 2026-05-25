Who Is Bethenny Frankel's New Boyfriend? Meet Shane L. Campbell

Bethenny Frankel is happily coupled up with her new boyfriend, Shane L. Campbell.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star debuted her blossoming romance with Campbell in a May 9 Instagram post, which featured the couple locking lips and embracing under a disco ball.

"If a launch 🚀 is hard this is a diamond… 💎," she captioned the upload.

Frankel previously talked about a new suitor on Instagram in April. Though she did not mention a name at the time, she said she had met a man and had been "texting back and forth" with him before she decided to "shut it down" after things became "a little bread-crumby."

"Months later, we met briefly at a bar. My girlfriend was there. Super fun… did not know if I ever hear from him again, [he] called me to say 'I'd like to see you again.' [He] drove an hour and a half to see me," she revealed.

The reality star said the man was "not like [these] moron men," adding, "Then, we went on a five-hour date. Then, we proceeded to go on several dates which were, like, very planned out and very intentional and very chivalrous. Then, I went out of town, and this person said, 'Can I pick you up from the airport? I would love to do that.' Very romantic. Very deliberate. Then [he] had planned a date that I will not specifically disclose what happened on it."

Reminding her fans not to accept the bare minimum, Frankel continued, "There are still amazing men out there. So do not settle. Do not accept breadcrumbs. Do not accept low-hanging fruit and low lifts of just, like, checking in with you and giving you the news and the weather. Like, a man has to have a plan, move the ball forward and show you exactly how they feel about you. You're welcome."