Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Bettina Anderson Shares Picture of Their Wedding Rings After Bahamas Ceremony
May 25 2026, Updated 7:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are officially soaking in newlywed life.
On Saturday, May 23, Anderson gave fans a sweet glimpse into the couple’s marriage by posting a black-and-white photo of their wedding rings on Instagram. The romantic snap showed the pair holding hands on what appeared to be white bedsheets while wearing matching cigar band-style wedding bands.
“Forever yours, Forever mind,” she wrote over the image while tagging Trump Jr.’s Instagram account and adding a heart emoji.
The heartfelt post comes just hours after the couple celebrated with a private wedding gathering in the Bahamas. Though the pair legally tied the knot in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, May 21, they later hosted an intimate ceremony on a small private island with close family and friends.
Around 40 guests attended the celebration, including Don Jr.’s siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump, along with their spouses. His six children, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, were also there for the special occasion.
Members of Bettina’s inner circle also joined the tropical celebration as the couple exchanged vows surrounded by loved ones.
“Don and Bettina are wonderful together,” Eric told an outlet on Saturday. “I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day.”
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Donald Trump previously revealed he would likely miss the wedding festivities due to responsibilities in Washington, D.C.
“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” he wrote via Truth Social on Friday. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”
The president ended his message on a celebratory note, adding, “Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Just one day earlier, Donald had hinted there was still a chance he could attend, though he admitted the timing wasn’t ideal.
“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.
“This is not good timing for me,” he continued. “Everything called Iran and other things.”
First Lady Melania Trump, who shares son Barron Trump with the president, was also reportedly absent from the wedding weekend.
According to a source who spoke with Rob Shuter for his Substack page, she chose not to attend the family event.
“Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages," the insider claimed. “That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.”