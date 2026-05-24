or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Emotionally Distant' Melania Trump Ditches Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding as Family 'Tension' Rages On: Source

image of don jr and inset of melania
Source: MEGA/Bettina Anderson/Instagram

'Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children,' a source recently divulged.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 24 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump wasn't throwing rice at Donald Trump Jr. and his new bride Bettina Anderson during their Bahamas wedding on Saturday, May 23.

The first lady, 56, reportedly opted to skip her stepson's nuptials alongside husband Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Also Did Not Attend Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Barron and melania
Source: MEGA

Melania and Barron Trump opted to skip Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson.

A source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page Melania wasn't interested in celebrating with the happy couple.

“Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages," the insider dished. “That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.”

Melania shares son, Barron, 20, with the president, 79, and she allegedly doesn't have a good relationship with the rest of the Trump children.

Article continues below advertisement

image of trump family
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump allegedly doesn't have a good relationship with his older siblings.

In addition to Barron and Don Jr., 48, the politician is also a dad to daughters Ivanka, 44, and Tiffany, 32, as well as son Eric, 42.

The businessman was previously married to model Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and to Ivana Zelníčková from 1977 to 1990.

Donald's youngest son also apparently ditched his older half-brother's wedding. “Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany," another insider stated.

“There’s emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it," they said.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Also Skipped His Son's Nuptials

image of Donald trump and don jr
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was also unable to attend his son's wedding.

The POTUS confirmed on May 22 he also wouldn't be flying down to the tropics to see Don Jr. tie the knot.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

image of don jr and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson married in the Bahamas on May 23.

Just a day prior, he was asked about the wedding during a talk with reporters at the Oval Office.

"Uh... he’d like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," he responded. "I’m going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

Don Jr. and Bettina, 39, initially hoped to wed at the White House, however, they reportedly feared backlash from the public.

"They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received," an insider told Rob's Substack page last month.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.