'Emotionally Distant' Melania Trump Ditches Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding as Family 'Tension' Rages On: Source
May 24 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Melania Trump wasn't throwing rice at Donald Trump Jr. and his new bride Bettina Anderson during their Bahamas wedding on Saturday, May 23.
The first lady, 56, reportedly opted to skip her stepson's nuptials alongside husband Donald Trump.
Barron Trump Also Did Not Attend Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding
A source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page Melania wasn't interested in celebrating with the happy couple.
“Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages," the insider dished. “That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.”
Melania shares son, Barron, 20, with the president, 79, and she allegedly doesn't have a good relationship with the rest of the Trump children.
In addition to Barron and Don Jr., 48, the politician is also a dad to daughters Ivanka, 44, and Tiffany, 32, as well as son Eric, 42.
The businessman was previously married to model Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and to Ivana Zelníčková from 1977 to 1990.
Donald's youngest son also apparently ditched his older half-brother's wedding. “Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany," another insider stated.
“There’s emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it," they said.
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He'll 'Try and Make It' to Son Don Jr.'s 'Little' Wedding: 'Sucks Having a Narcissist Sociopath Father'
- Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump Jr.'s Bridal Shower, Family Dynamics Under Scrutiny
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Delayed Amid Iran Chaos, Claims Insider: 'They Want to Wait'
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Donald Trump Also Skipped His Son's Nuptials
The POTUS confirmed on May 22 he also wouldn't be flying down to the tropics to see Don Jr. tie the knot.
"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he wrote on his Truth Social account.
"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Just a day prior, he was asked about the wedding during a talk with reporters at the Oval Office.
"Uh... he’d like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," he responded. "I’m going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"
Don Jr. and Bettina, 39, initially hoped to wed at the White House, however, they reportedly feared backlash from the public.
"They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received," an insider told Rob's Substack page last month.