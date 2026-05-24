'Emotionally Distant' Melania Trump Ditches Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding as Family 'Tension' Rages On: Source

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Barron Trump Also Did Not Attend Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding

Source: MEGA Melania and Barron Trump opted to skip Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson.

A source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page Melania wasn't interested in celebrating with the happy couple. “Melania did not want to spend a full weekend with Donald’s adult children from previous marriages," the insider dished. “That tension has existed for years, even if nobody says it publicly.” Melania shares son, Barron, 20, with the president, 79, and she allegedly doesn't have a good relationship with the rest of the Trump children.

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump allegedly doesn't have a good relationship with his older siblings.

In addition to Barron and Don Jr., 48, the politician is also a dad to daughters Ivanka, 44, and Tiffany, 32, as well as son Eric, 42. The businessman was previously married to model Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and to Ivana Zelníčková from 1977 to 1990. Donald's youngest son also apparently ditched his older half-brother's wedding. “Barron grew up in a completely different world from Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany," another insider stated. “There’s emotional distance there, and everyone in the family knows it," they said.

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Donald Trump Also Skipped His Son's Nuptials

Source: MEGA The POTUS was also unable to attend his son's wedding.

The POTUS confirmed on May 22 he also wouldn't be flying down to the tropics to see Don Jr. tie the knot. "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," he wrote on his Truth Social account. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," he added, signing off the post with, "Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson married in the Bahamas on May 23.