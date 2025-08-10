Beverley Mitchell Says She's Been Using Filters Because She 'Hasn't Been Feeling Super Great About Myself' in Raw Confession
Beverley Mitchell opened up about her recent struggles with self-doubt and body image in a heartfelt Instagram video on Wednesday, August 6.
The 44-year-old actress, known for her role as Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven, addressed her uptick in social media filters, revealing a lighter personal moment amidst her candid revelations.
"Hey guys, you’ve probably noticed that a few of my videos have all had filters on it and I’m just going to be honest," she stated. "Lately, I have not been feeling super great about myself."
Mitchell shared her feelings of discomfort, noting, "I’ve definitely been really hard on myself and just not feeling that I recognize my body. There’s a lot of things happening."
The actress clarified that she wasn’t looking for feedback or compliments but wanted to "acknowledge" the truth behind feeling unsure in one's own skin.
"Sometimes people have a hard time," she reflected.
During a recent 90s Con, where 7th Heaven cast members reunited, Mitchell expressed her gratitude for the supportive community around her. "Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family!" she said.
In her Instagram video, Mitchell pledged to take action rather than dwell in negativity. "I am going to start making changes so I can start feeling good about myself again," she declared, without specifying her plans yet.
She continued, "Just know that I see you, I hear you, I feel you and I am with you."
Her next steps will involve a focus on food, self-care, exercise and the overarching goal of rediscovering herself. "If you’re interested, come along on my journey," she invited.
Mitchell has been an active voice on social media, mainly sharing family-centric content and updates from her podcast, "Catching Up With the Camdens." However, her recent videos, featuring a glowing, filtered appearance, signal a personal evolution. Despite the filters, her genuine personality remains evident, with family photos maintaining an unfiltered authenticity.
"Decided to come clean and be super vulnerable," she captioned her vulnerable post. "To all those who don’t feel themselves or are struggling in any way! I hear you!"
As she embarks on this journey of self-improvement, Mitchell, a mother-of-three, aims to inspire others with her commitment to better health. "Sending love to anyone who feels the same," she concluded, embracing the hashtags #keepingitreal, #nofilter, #honest, #vulnerable, and #raw.
In response to her candid admission, supportive messages flooded in. "All I see is a beautiful woman," Alyssa Milano commented.
Tiffani Thiessen shared her own experience: "I had this same feeling when I was 49 and I made massive changes for myself that I am so happy I did. Here for you lady! You can do it. Be kind and patient with yourself — mental health is just as important if not more than physical health."
David Gallagher, her former costar, added his well-wishes, stating, "I’ve started a self-care journey this year too! The journey is not to be dreaded but enjoyed! Love you Bev."