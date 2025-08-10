NEWS Beverley Mitchell Says She's Been Using Filters Because She 'Hasn't Been Feeling Super Great About Myself' in Raw Confession Source: Mega; @beverleymitchell/Instagram Beverley Mitchell opened up about body image struggles and why she’s been using filters on Instagram videos. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Beverley Mitchell opened up about her recent struggles with self-doubt and body image in a heartfelt Instagram video on Wednesday, August 6. The 44-year-old actress, known for her role as Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven, addressed her uptick in social media filters, revealing a lighter personal moment amidst her candid revelations.

"Hey guys, you’ve probably noticed that a few of my videos have all had filters on it and I’m just going to be honest," she stated. "Lately, I have not been feeling super great about myself." Mitchell shared her feelings of discomfort, noting, "I’ve definitely been really hard on myself and just not feeling that I recognize my body. There’s a lot of things happening."

Source: Mega The '7th Heaven' star said she’s used filters recently due to body image struggles.

The actress clarified that she wasn’t looking for feedback or compliments but wanted to "acknowledge" the truth behind feeling unsure in one's own skin. "Sometimes people have a hard time," she reflected.

Source: @beverleymitchell/Instagram Beverley Mitchell invited followers to join her on a journey of self-care and self-rediscovery.

During a recent 90s Con, where 7th Heaven cast members reunited, Mitchell expressed her gratitude for the supportive community around her. "Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family!" she said. In her Instagram video, Mitchell pledged to take action rather than dwell in negativity. "I am going to start making changes so I can start feeling good about myself again," she declared, without specifying her plans yet.

Source: Mega Beverley Mitchell promised to make positive changes around food, fitness and mental health.

She continued, "Just know that I see you, I hear you, I feel you and I am with you." Her next steps will involve a focus on food, self-care, exercise and the overarching goal of rediscovering herself. "If you’re interested, come along on my journey," she invited. Mitchell has been an active voice on social media, mainly sharing family-centric content and updates from her podcast, "Catching Up With the Camdens." However, her recent videos, featuring a glowing, filtered appearance, signal a personal evolution. Despite the filters, her genuine personality remains evident, with family photos maintaining an unfiltered authenticity.

"Decided to come clean and be super vulnerable," she captioned her vulnerable post. "To all those who don’t feel themselves or are struggling in any way! I hear you!" As she embarks on this journey of self-improvement, Mitchell, a mother-of-three, aims to inspire others with her commitment to better health. "Sending love to anyone who feels the same," she concluded, embracing the hashtags #keepingitreal, #nofilter, #honest, #vulnerable, and #raw.

Source: @beverleymitchell/Instagram Tiffani Thiessen and Alyssa Milano were among the stars who showed support for Beverley Mitchell.