'Bewitched' Actress Erin Murphy Denies Facelift Rumors With Makeup-Free Selfie

Bewitched actress Erin Murphy prefers to age naturally and wants her followers to know that. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 21, Murphy shared a natural, makeup-free selfie. In the caption, she declared, "This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup." The former child star, who is known for playing Samantha's daughter Tabitha on the iconic retro series, proceeded to call out people who "feel the need to speculate" that she's had the procedure. She added, "I suppose it’s a backhanded compliment that you think I look good ‘for my age.'"

Murphy made note of her scars and freckles, sharing that she loves the sun, before wrapping up the post with a message for those claiming she's had work done. "Before you sit down at the computer and write something negative, about someone you’ve never met, why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be," she said.

Murphy — who joined Bewitched as a toddler in 1966 and acted on the classic sitcom until it's end in 1972 — received a ton of comments on her post. Someone wrote, "You look amazing! This is what happiness looks like." Another said, "I'll bet your secret is staying hydrated. It's worked for me I'm 82 and most people guess my age to be in the 60s range. You're very lovely my dear." One user, while calling her beautiful, did note that the actress did appear to have mascara or fake lashes on.

Kris Jenner Admits to Getting Another Facelift

Not everyone sees enhancing their appearance through surgery as a negative thing, though. Kris Jenner got candid about what compelled her to go under the knife in an August interview with Vogue Arabia. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch told the magazine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy." She shared that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, accompanied her to the procedure while Kim Kardashian was "present at all times on FaceTime." Kris also revealed who her surgeon is on Amanda Hirsch’s "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on October 14. She named New York City physician Dr. Steven Levine. "He didn't want the attention, which I loved," she said.

