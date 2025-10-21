Kris Jenner's Second Facelift Slammed by Fans: No Plastic Surgery 'Can Defeat Aging'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner’s latest plastic surgery transformation has its critics.
Although Jenner, 69, has made headlines with her head-turning youthful appearance after undergoing her second facelift earlier his year, fans slammed her results as solely an effect of heavily filtered photos with “tons of makeup.”
Fans Criticized Kris Jenner's New Look
“Ya now she just looks like a 70 year old who’s had a facelift,” one user wrote via social media.
Meanwhile, another user noted, “No facelift can defeat aging y’all.”
“Her skin looks like melted wax 😩 to think she was soooooo pretty, why why why not beauty treatments instead of turning your face into that?” a third observer added.
Kris Jenner Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her plastic surgery journey earlier this week during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. During the conversation, the matriarch revealed that her surgeon, Steven Levine, has become so in-demand that they created a “secret password” for family and friends to fast-track their way into his office once his identity was revealed earlier this year.
Kris Jenner Revealed Plastic Surgery Password
“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” the mother of seven explained on Tuesday, October 14. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”
Jenner explained that Levine’s office has contacted her numerous times, reporting that clients were requesting services and claiming to be her “best friend.”
Kris Jenner Confessed to Second Facelift
“And I'm like, I've never heard of her. So definitely people have tried to get in,” Jenner detailed. “So if you know me, you know what the password is.”
The Hulu personality addressed undergoing her second facelift in August, breaking her silence after sparking major curiosity over her ageless appearance at high-profile events like Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding and her daughter Kim Kardashian’s trial in Paris.
“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."