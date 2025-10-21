Kris Jenner's Second Facelift Slammed by Fans: No Plastic Surgery 'Can Defeat Aging'

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner’s latest plastic surgery transformation has its critics. Although Jenner, 69, has made headlines with her head-turning youthful appearance after undergoing her second facelift earlier his year, fans slammed her results as solely an effect of heavily filtered photos with “tons of makeup.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Criticized Kris Jenner's New Look

Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram Fans slammed the results of Kris Jenner's second facelift as simply the effects of a 'ton of makeup.'

“Ya now she just looks like a 70 year old who’s had a facelift,” one user wrote via social media. Meanwhile, another user noted, “No facelift can defeat aging y’all.” “Her skin looks like melted wax 😩 to think she was soooooo pretty, why why why not beauty treatments instead of turning your face into that?” a third observer added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner got honest about her plastic surgery journey in an interview on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her plastic surgery journey earlier this week during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. During the conversation, the matriarch revealed that her surgeon, Steven Levine, has become so in-demand that they created a “secret password” for family and friends to fast-track their way into his office once his identity was revealed earlier this year.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner Revealed Plastic Surgery Password

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner revealed she and her plastic surgeon, Steven Levine, came up with a password to filter clients.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” the mother of seven explained on Tuesday, October 14. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.” Jenner explained that Levine’s office has contacted her numerous times, reporting that clients were requesting services and claiming to be her “best friend.”

Kris Jenner Confessed to Second Facelift

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner revealed she underwent a second 'refresh' facelift earlier this year.